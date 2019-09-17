Home Cities Bengaluru

Trailing the wild

Ambarish Ghosh, founder-director of a tea brand, travels across the world to spot wildlife 

Published: 17th September 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a young boy, Ambarish Ghosh loved to travel with his father, who often used to take his family out for small treks. Although the 40-year-old is now the founder and director of The Hillcart Tales, a tea brand, one thing remains unchanged – his love for wildlife. “My passion towards wildlife is not something that happened overnight. Since childhood, I was interested in trekking and wildlife. But I took this hobby seriously and have been following it actively for the last 15 years. I have travelled extensively to national parks in India and abroad. I ensure that I visit one national park every month. In India, I have covered almost 90 per cent of all the national parks,” Ghosh said.

Some of his personal favourites are Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan; Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh; and Yellowstone National Park, US. This wildlife enthusiast has his own to-do list when he goes for trekking and national park visits. “I enjoy birdwatching when I visit these places. I follow Jungle cats, Asiatic lions, great Indian bustard found in desert national parks, several species of vultures in Jorbeer Conservation Reserve, Rajasthan, and also many migratory birds,” he said.

When asked about how he manages his journeys and work schedules, Ghosh said, “Today, most of our work can be done online. I manage some work during my trips with Wi-Fi and laptop. But my main focus is to explore nature. You don’t know when the animals appear from where, it’s so exciting. If you are a vigilant traveller, you can discover wonders. This is what keeps me refreshed and charges me up for my work.”

Ghosh plans his journeys according to seasons, when some specific birds migrate. “Migratory birds in India are seen during winter season. That’s the time I look forward to visit Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Every year, I plan my trip to Africa to observe the wildebeest migration between July to September. I also try to follow the calving seasons of wild animals. It takes place in Tanzania in February-March. But these animals are very protective of their kids and do not usually come out. Even national park authorities restrict the number of visitors during that time. I’m interested to explore more during this season,” Ghosh said. Along with wildlife observation, this businessman is also interested in photography and exploring tribal communities. “Once, I had stayed with a tribal family in their mud hut in Maharashtra. Knowing their lifestyle and culture was an unforgettable experience,” he added.   

Though he has covered quite a few wildlife sanctuaries in India, US, Australia, and Africa, his wishlist includes many more. “My next trip will be to explore wildlife in some lesser-known places in the Western Ghats, like Sirsi. Besides, I am planning to do a Polar trip as well as see mountain gorillas in Uganda next year. In India, I want to visit more non-popular areas that are abundant in terms of flora and fauna,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp