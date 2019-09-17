‘Will meet October 1 deadline for waste segregation’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Monday said the corporation will stick to the October 1 deadline for the collection of segregated garbage only. Admitting that council approval was needed and 97 garbage tenders were also before the council for approval, he said he was optimistic that the deadline will be met. Kumar said that they are pressed for time, and that the council would have to be convinced. This came despite the fact that Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections are scheduled for September 27.

15k applications received

Kumar said so far, 15,000 applications have been received by the Election Commission office for updating or verifying details in the electoral list. Kumar said the EC is conducting a special summary revision of all voters. It started on September 1, and citizens have till October 15 to update their details.

The commissioner was, however, unaware of the number of first-time voters. Regarding the issue of just 10 applications being taken up at Bangalore One centres, Kumar said he will look into it immediately. The BBMP has made the list of electoral registration officers public, with assembly constituency and contact details mentioned.