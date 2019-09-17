With free lessons, this Bengaluru-based Taekwondo trainer aims to create little champs

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Harish S Chanakya has loved martial arts since childhood. However, it was in 2008 that his parents saw his dedication towards the sport, and put him in touch with a Taekwondo coach in Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The 26-year-old has gone on to not only bagging medals in championships but also training about 200 underprivileged children for free.

The Korean martial art lays emphasis on head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks, and fast kicking techniques, Chanakya explained. “What makes Taekwondo different is that it is an activity for survival in difficult situations,” Chanakya, a Kempegowda Award winner, said.

Hailing from an underprivileged background, Chanakya couldn’t afford to pay his coach and was fortunate to get a trainer who coached him for free. He now wants to do his bit for children in similar situations.

He conducts classes in an open hall at Vidyaranyapura for three hours every evening. Many of his students have now turned champions, winning more than 10 medals in state and national championships. Chanakya has also launched CURES Foundation, wherein people can sponsor the children.

“I had support from Arvind Venkatesh Reddy, the owner of Bellary Turskers in Karnataka Premier League, who sponsored my trips and tournaments. But I can’t sponsor so many children. I hope the foundation will help us make many Taekwondo champions,” he added.