Home Cities Bengaluru

With free lessons, this Bengaluru-based Taekwondo trainer aims to create little champs

Hailing from an underprivileged background, Chanakya couldn’t afford to pay his coach and was fortunate to get a trainer who coached him for free.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

taekwondo-Bengaluru

Harish S Chanakya (centre) with his Taekwondo students. (Photo | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Harish S Chanakya has loved martial arts since childhood. However, it was in 2008 that his parents saw his dedication towards the sport, and put him in touch with a Taekwondo coach in Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The 26-year-old  has gone on to not only bagging medals in championships but also training about 200 underprivileged children for free.

The Korean martial art lays emphasis on head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks, and fast kicking techniques, Chanakya explained. “What makes Taekwondo different is that it is an activity for survival in difficult situations,” Chanakya, a Kempegowda Award winner, said.

Hailing from an underprivileged background, Chanakya couldn’t afford to pay his coach and was fortunate to get a trainer who coached him for free. He now wants to do his bit for children in similar situations.

He conducts classes in an open hall at Vidyaranyapura for three hours every evening. Many of his students have now turned champions, winning more than 10 medals in state and national championships. Chanakya has also launched CURES Foundation, wherein people can sponsor the children.

“I had support from Arvind Venkatesh Reddy, the owner of Bellary Turskers in Karnataka Premier League, who sponsored my trips and tournaments. But I can’t sponsor so many children. I hope the foundation will help us make many Taekwondo champions,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taekwondo martial arts teaching
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp