Woman falls prey to online fraud while buying iPad, files plaint

In her complaint, she told police that on September 2, she was searching online for an iPad, when she came across a link on Quikr.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old woman who was looking to buy an Apple iPad had taken the online route to get a good deal. However, she didn’t get the product, and also lost some money in the process. The woman went on Quikr and approached an advertiser, whom she struct a deal with. The advertiser asked the woman to transfer half the money, and told her the product would be sent via courier. After she transferred the money, he demanded more money, which is when she suspected something fishy and approached Jeeven Bima Nagar police. Sumathi (name changed), an advocate, is a resident of Challaghatta.

In her complaint, she told police that on September 2, she was searching online for an iPad, when she came across a link on Quikr. An advertisement posted by one Amit (Bolu) caught her eye, and Sumathi contacted the person. Amit later messaged her on Whatsapp from a foreign number, and they struck a deal for `17,000. When Sumathi asked him why he had listed Bengaluru as his location but was using a foreign number, he told her that he is in Dubai, but the company’s office is in Mumbai.

Amit told her that she will receive the product via courier in two days. Sumathi said, “He asked me to pay `8,500, so that he can begin the shipment process. Amit then asked me for `10,000 more, as he wanted to ‘confirm’ if I am interested in buying the product. His WhatsApp number was a Nigerian, while the account belonged to a bank on MG Road here.”

Sumathi said, “When I contacted Quikr, they said customer should verify ads and only then make transfers.”

