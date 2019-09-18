Home Cities Bengaluru

Auto drivers continue to flout rules, cops do little

 Many citizens continue to be irked by the fact that autorickshaws in the city are not following rules.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many citizens continue to be irked by the fact that autorickshaws in the city are not following rules. Commuters say that they are still forced to strike deals over fares with drivers at various places such as malls, railway stations, and also during peak hour. In addition to this, the public say that most of the vehicles tied to cab aggregator companies, are unreachable on the phone beyond 6 pm. With traffic fines in 11 different categories, citizens question why auto drivers are not being penalised for refusing to ply and violating the meter rule. 

This year, 12,015 cases have been booked under refusal to hire and 11,504 cases under demanding excess fare. “We are fining those violating the law. We have different platforms like the Public Eye app, social media and even a WhatsApp number to receive complaints. We continue to urge the public to inform us if they see such cases,” said KV Jagadeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (East).

While the auto drivers have to pay a court fine between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda said the department has been focusing on enforcement, education and engineering.

“Ideally, it is both the traffic and the Transport Department that need to ensure that autorickshaw drivers follow laws. We are seizing their vehicles whenever complaints are received,” he said.

It has been seven years since the autorickshaw meter fares were revised, but those tied up with cab companies feel another revision in the fares will put them in a tough spot. They fear they may lose their customers if fares are increased. Manjunath, president of Adarsha Auto Union, said, “It is usually revised every three years, but the last time it was done was in 2013.

”After 10 pm, the meter charge is 1.5 times the fare, while post 12 am, the charge doubles the rate. “From 5 am to 10 pm, it is the regular fare which commuters and drivers need to be aware of,” said a traffic police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru traffic autorickshaws
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp