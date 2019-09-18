Home Cities Bengaluru

Centre wants no reduction in Bannerghatta park ESZ

To remain 268.96sqkm, MoEF cites jumbo corridor; citizens’ campaign, MPs’ opposition may have led to the decision 

Published: 18th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major victory for the protection of Bannerghatta National Park and its elephant corridor, the Centre has asked the state government to retain the original ESZ (eco-sensitive zone) draft notification of 2016 for one of the few remaining lung spaces of Bengaluru. Environmentalists leading the Save Bannerghatta Campaign, who had submitted their objections against the 100 sqkm reduction in ESZ area, are flummoxed how such an important Central advisory was kept hidden from public domain for almost a month.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), in a communiqué to the state forest department on August 20, called for reconsideration of the decision to reduce the ESZ area from 268.96 sqkm to 168.84 sqkm, as also the extent to a mere 100 metres to 1 km. In the wake of serious opposition from two Karnataka MPs, public protests and many submissions to the Centre, the MoEF did not finalize the 2018 draft notification. Citing many references received, requesting that the ESZ area of 268.96 sqkm be retained, the MoEF says this is in view of the elephant corridor and likely impact on the overall ecology of the region.

The draft notification for declaring ESZ around BNP was initially issued in June 2016 for an ESZ area of 268.96 sqkm and extent varying from 100 metres to 4.5km by the Siddaramaiah government. However, due to opposition from legislators of that region, mining and real estate lobbies, the government requested for a reduction in the area to 181.57 sqkm. Since this also could not be finalized for many reasons, as it would have put a stop to many construction and quarrying activities, the state government further reduced the ESZ area and extent and sent a new draft proposal which was published in October 2018 with an ESZ of 168.96 sqkm.

The Save Bannerghatta Campaign, launched under the aegis of environment groups, submitted their objections on the 2018 draft to Dr Harsh Vardhan, the then environment minister. Suresh N R from Namma Bengaluru Foundation says, “About 1 lakh people opposed reduction of the ESZ by signing an online petition by Namma Bengaluru Foundation and United Bengaluru. A series of letters asking critical questions in Parliament was also taken up. We hope this government supports the citizens’ wish by not reducing the ESZ. As always, there are some politicians supporting the interests of people involved in 
illegal quarrying by using local people, and are trying to reduce the ESZ.”

environmentalist Vijay Nishanth adds, “With the Centre’s advisory, we hope the state adheres to the 2016 notification in the interest of conservation. The MoEF has taken note of our objections as also the two MPs who have supported the cause to save Bengaluru’s ecology. Further, the state forest department should recommend the Central advisory to the government, in view of the serious implications on the ecology.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bannerghatta park Save Bannerghatta Campaign
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp