Centre wants no reduction in Bannerghatta park ESZ

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major victory for the protection of Bannerghatta National Park and its elephant corridor, the Centre has asked the state government to retain the original ESZ (eco-sensitive zone) draft notification of 2016 for one of the few remaining lung spaces of Bengaluru. Environmentalists leading the Save Bannerghatta Campaign, who had submitted their objections against the 100 sqkm reduction in ESZ area, are flummoxed how such an important Central advisory was kept hidden from public domain for almost a month.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), in a communiqué to the state forest department on August 20, called for reconsideration of the decision to reduce the ESZ area from 268.96 sqkm to 168.84 sqkm, as also the extent to a mere 100 metres to 1 km. In the wake of serious opposition from two Karnataka MPs, public protests and many submissions to the Centre, the MoEF did not finalize the 2018 draft notification. Citing many references received, requesting that the ESZ area of 268.96 sqkm be retained, the MoEF says this is in view of the elephant corridor and likely impact on the overall ecology of the region.

The draft notification for declaring ESZ around BNP was initially issued in June 2016 for an ESZ area of 268.96 sqkm and extent varying from 100 metres to 4.5km by the Siddaramaiah government. However, due to opposition from legislators of that region, mining and real estate lobbies, the government requested for a reduction in the area to 181.57 sqkm. Since this also could not be finalized for many reasons, as it would have put a stop to many construction and quarrying activities, the state government further reduced the ESZ area and extent and sent a new draft proposal which was published in October 2018 with an ESZ of 168.96 sqkm.

The Save Bannerghatta Campaign, launched under the aegis of environment groups, submitted their objections on the 2018 draft to Dr Harsh Vardhan, the then environment minister. Suresh N R from Namma Bengaluru Foundation says, “About 1 lakh people opposed reduction of the ESZ by signing an online petition by Namma Bengaluru Foundation and United Bengaluru. A series of letters asking critical questions in Parliament was also taken up. We hope this government supports the citizens’ wish by not reducing the ESZ. As always, there are some politicians supporting the interests of people involved in

illegal quarrying by using local people, and are trying to reduce the ESZ.”

environmentalist Vijay Nishanth adds, “With the Centre’s advisory, we hope the state adheres to the 2016 notification in the interest of conservation. The MoEF has taken note of our objections as also the two MPs who have supported the cause to save Bengaluru’s ecology. Further, the state forest department should recommend the Central advisory to the government, in view of the serious implications on the ecology.”