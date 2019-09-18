CM announces Rs 5 crore development package to improve Agara lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Tuesday, announced a development package of Rs 5 crore for the improvement of Agara Lake. The CM made the announcement while inaugurating Vrikshotsava 2019, a celebration of environment, forests and wildlife in the presence of Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT and S&T and presided by Satish Reddy, MLA, Bommanahalli Constituency.

The CM said, “On this occasion, on the eve of ‘World Bamboo Day’, I am pleased to announce a subsidy of Rs 50,000 per hectare for farmers who cultivate bamboo. In order to avail the subsidy, farmers will have to register at www.nbm.nic.in.”

In the first year, farmers who plant between 375 and 450 bamboo shoots will be compensated Rs 25,000. In the third year Rs 10,000 will be compensated to farmers whose bamboo crop is 100 per cent. Other chief guests at the event included Gangambika Mallikarjun, Mayor, BBMP, Tejaswi Surya, Member of Parliament, Bengaluru South and Kupendra Reddy, Member of Rajya Sabha.