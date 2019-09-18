Home Cities Bengaluru

Decoding play time 

An upcoming event, Orchestrating Playfulness, will examine nature of play; interactive activities will allow people to create spaces such as obstacle course to spaceships

Published: 18th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU : Designer and animator Rahul Bisht firmly believes that the quality of life in a city is defined by its public spaces. This then prompted the 31-year-old to use his academic explorations (he has just graduated with a Masters in Public Space Design) to contribute towards creating and enhancing spaces in the city where people can come together to enjoy the city and each other, generating spaces that enrich the social capital of the cities we live in. An upcoming session with Design Dialogues – a monthly public engagement event that tries to create a bridge between the design community and general public – will focus on the nature of play, a theme that Bisht explored in his thesis and is now taking further. 

Rahul Bisht

Referring to the abstract of his thesis, the curatorial assistant of Design Dialogues says, “The project was intended to look beyond traditional play spaces to design temporarily transforming structures and programs for underutilised spaces in the city. The attempt was to challenge the perceptions and practices of the self as well as others about play in public spaces.” 

So, what can one expect at the two-hour long session? For one, activities for the public to create play spaces for self or others, says Bisht. “These will involve the use of lighter, quicker and cheaper materials varying in forms and shape, that allows the people engaging in the activity to imagine and create spaces ranging from an obstacle course to an imaginative spaceship. The activity in turn would lead to the second half of the session where some interesting ideas and open dialogues around play and the inhibitions of age, gender, space and beyond will be discussed,” he adds. 

The intention of the session, says Ishita Shah, a designer, historian and curator, is to question the bodily inhibitions and break the monotony that playfulness is occasional. Explaining that each curatorial mostly finds its roots from previous ones, she explains that the previous Design Dialogues session was on the concept of  ‘Play of Knowledge Systems’.

“Across three sub themes, pedagogy, preservation and performance, and diverse kind of speakers, we unpacked some nuances about the need for exchange – be it across different learning groups or different learning environments or practice that blurs socio-political boundaries,” she says, adding that they didn’t speak much about the ‘play’ or the ‘excitement’ / ‘emotions’ that would result out of such dialogues. “Thus, this curatorial wants to explore playfulness in everyday lives and its relevance to creative practice.”

Speaking about the challenges faced so far, Shah says a lot is dependent on the response of participants to the activities and how one weaves it back to the intention. That said, participants are still curious to try out the activities. “Everyone is quite curious to know what it is it all about and what’s going to happen. Some of the participants are really looking forward to having mind-tweaking fun,” says Shah. Design Dialogues’ Orchestrating Playfulness session will take place on September 18, from 6pm to 8pm, at The Courtyard, Shanti Nagar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp