Decoding play time 

BENGALURU : Designer and animator Rahul Bisht firmly believes that the quality of life in a city is defined by its public spaces. This then prompted the 31-year-old to use his academic explorations (he has just graduated with a Masters in Public Space Design) to contribute towards creating and enhancing spaces in the city where people can come together to enjoy the city and each other, generating spaces that enrich the social capital of the cities we live in. An upcoming session with Design Dialogues – a monthly public engagement event that tries to create a bridge between the design community and general public – will focus on the nature of play, a theme that Bisht explored in his thesis and is now taking further.

Rahul Bisht

Referring to the abstract of his thesis, the curatorial assistant of Design Dialogues says, “The project was intended to look beyond traditional play spaces to design temporarily transforming structures and programs for underutilised spaces in the city. The attempt was to challenge the perceptions and practices of the self as well as others about play in public spaces.”

So, what can one expect at the two-hour long session? For one, activities for the public to create play spaces for self or others, says Bisht. “These will involve the use of lighter, quicker and cheaper materials varying in forms and shape, that allows the people engaging in the activity to imagine and create spaces ranging from an obstacle course to an imaginative spaceship. The activity in turn would lead to the second half of the session where some interesting ideas and open dialogues around play and the inhibitions of age, gender, space and beyond will be discussed,” he adds.

The intention of the session, says Ishita Shah, a designer, historian and curator, is to question the bodily inhibitions and break the monotony that playfulness is occasional. Explaining that each curatorial mostly finds its roots from previous ones, she explains that the previous Design Dialogues session was on the concept of ‘Play of Knowledge Systems’.

“Across three sub themes, pedagogy, preservation and performance, and diverse kind of speakers, we unpacked some nuances about the need for exchange – be it across different learning groups or different learning environments or practice that blurs socio-political boundaries,” she says, adding that they didn’t speak much about the ‘play’ or the ‘excitement’ / ‘emotions’ that would result out of such dialogues. “Thus, this curatorial wants to explore playfulness in everyday lives and its relevance to creative practice.”

Speaking about the challenges faced so far, Shah says a lot is dependent on the response of participants to the activities and how one weaves it back to the intention. That said, participants are still curious to try out the activities. “Everyone is quite curious to know what it is it all about and what’s going to happen. Some of the participants are really looking forward to having mind-tweaking fun,” says Shah. Design Dialogues’ Orchestrating Playfulness session will take place on September 18, from 6pm to 8pm, at The Courtyard, Shanti Nagar.