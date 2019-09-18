Hash worth Rs 30 lakh seized

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru, has seized three kgs of contraband narcotic hashish, worth around Rs 30 lakh in the international market, from one Nizamuddin Sheikh from Mumbai at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The DRI had received intelligence inputs that Sheikh had arrived in Bengaluru at 3 am on September 14 to pick up the consignment, and was scheduled to leave for Doha via Mumbai at 8 am.

They intercepted Sheikh at the airport when he was about to board the Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight, and seized the cereal packets in which the hashish was. “DRI officers found a pungent-smelling substance in Sheikh’s luggage.

Tests confirmed the substance was hashish. Sheikh was arrested under provisions of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody,” said the spokesperson. “Sheikh picked up the consignment from south Bengaluru, and was supposed to carry it to Doha. Sheik is part of a Mumbai-based gang,” the official said.