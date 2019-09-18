Horticulture Dept clears bamboo clumps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After failing to find a contractor to clear the bamboo clumps in Cubbon Park, the Horticulture Department has taken upon the task themselves, and have started the process. In one week they have cleared two clumps, with one clump comprising around 200 bamboo shoots. Though they are waiting for written orders to release funds for the task, the department started the exercise because they do not want to take any chances, as the weather is getting drier, and dry bamboo poses danger.

Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, Cubbon Park, Kusuma G, told TNIE that they had to start the work because no contractor was available. “We have hired labourers for the task. So far, two clumps opposite Bal Bhavan have been cleared, which we did first because a lot of children visit this area.

There are 70 more clumps to be cleared. We want to finish it as early as possible,” she said. She added that since they are yet to finalise the contractor and company to procure the bamboo, they are currntly crushing them with the help of eartmovers, and stocking the remains.