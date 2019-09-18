Home Cities Bengaluru

Kidnapped teen, driver rescued

Cops open fire at 3 accused and nab them; kidnappers wanted Rs 3 cr ransom 

Published: 18th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru Rural police rescued two victims of kidnapping, including a student, after 21 days. They even opened fire at three of the accused.The accused are Prashanth (25) and Naveen (24), residents of Ullal village in Yeshwanthpur hobli, and Tangabala (25), a resident of Tirukkoyilur in Tamil Nadu. Prashanth was involved in a kidnap case registered with Jnanabharathi police station in 2014, too. 

Police said that Siddaraju M M, a resident of Yelahanka New Town, who owns Shreyas Motors in Doddaballapur, had filed a complaint with Rajanukunte police on August 26, claiming his son was kidnapped. A student at RT Nagar PU College, he was dropped off and picked up by driver Keshava Reddy. But on August 26, he did not return home, and Siddaraju was informed by the college that Reddy had picked him up. Reddy’s phone was then switched off.

“It turned out that Reddy had not kidnapped the victim, instead he was also kidnapped with the boy. The accused had waylaid their car and escaped with the vehicle. After three days, the kidnappers contacted Siddaraju and demanded a ransom of `3 crore. The father told them that he did not have so much money, and tried to negotiate.Finally, they agreed to release both for `1.70 crore,” an official said.

“Siddaraju was asked to tell the kidnappers that he will get the money to an isolated spot near NICE Road Junction at 4 am on Tuesday. Naveen had come to collect the money, but was surrounded. He attacked sub-inspector Hemanth Kumar with a dagger, who shot at him. The two other accused were traced near Janapriya Township. They were trying to escape with the victims, but were stopped. Police opened fire at them and nabbed them,” police said.Both victims have been rescued. 

EMPLOYEE BEHIND KIDNAP?
Sources said the mastermind behind the kidnap is Satish, who works at Shreyas Motors, run by the boy’s father. “He knew his boss was wealthy, so he executed the plan with his associates. Efforts are on to nab him,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp