Kidnapped teen, driver rescued

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural police rescued two victims of kidnapping, including a student, after 21 days. They even opened fire at three of the accused.The accused are Prashanth (25) and Naveen (24), residents of Ullal village in Yeshwanthpur hobli, and Tangabala (25), a resident of Tirukkoyilur in Tamil Nadu. Prashanth was involved in a kidnap case registered with Jnanabharathi police station in 2014, too.

Police said that Siddaraju M M, a resident of Yelahanka New Town, who owns Shreyas Motors in Doddaballapur, had filed a complaint with Rajanukunte police on August 26, claiming his son was kidnapped. A student at RT Nagar PU College, he was dropped off and picked up by driver Keshava Reddy. But on August 26, he did not return home, and Siddaraju was informed by the college that Reddy had picked him up. Reddy’s phone was then switched off.

“It turned out that Reddy had not kidnapped the victim, instead he was also kidnapped with the boy. The accused had waylaid their car and escaped with the vehicle. After three days, the kidnappers contacted Siddaraju and demanded a ransom of `3 crore. The father told them that he did not have so much money, and tried to negotiate.Finally, they agreed to release both for `1.70 crore,” an official said.

“Siddaraju was asked to tell the kidnappers that he will get the money to an isolated spot near NICE Road Junction at 4 am on Tuesday. Naveen had come to collect the money, but was surrounded. He attacked sub-inspector Hemanth Kumar with a dagger, who shot at him. The two other accused were traced near Janapriya Township. They were trying to escape with the victims, but were stopped. Police opened fire at them and nabbed them,” police said.Both victims have been rescued.

EMPLOYEE BEHIND KIDNAP?

Sources said the mastermind behind the kidnap is Satish, who works at Shreyas Motors, run by the boy’s father. “He knew his boss was wealthy, so he executed the plan with his associates. Efforts are on to nab him,” an officer said.