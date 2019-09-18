Now, you can walk free on no-vehicle Khao Galli during weekends 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s favourite food street, Khao Galli or Thindi Veedhi near Sajjan Rao Circle, will be just that on weekends: A no-vehicle stretch, exclusively devoted to pedestrians who want to stroll down and try out some yummy dishes.This move came about after Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya took a walk down the galli with Chickpet MLA Uday B Garudachar, on Tuesday.

“On weekends, people come here to enjoy, and vehicular traffic on the street hinders walkers. In Bengaluru, the space for pedestrians is fast shrinking; therefore, this is an attempt to reclaim space for pedestrians. Every weekend from 7pm-11.30pm, the road will be blocked for vehicles,” said Surya. He said the food street would be turned into a ‘model street’ and also an eco-friendly one.

In keeping with the plastic ban, all stalls in the street have been asked not to use plastic bottles, plates, or even paper cups. “Food should be given in reusable material or in steel plates. Dustbins will be provided at appropriate places, and waste segregation is mandatory,” Surya said. Those who don’t segregate waste stand to lose their licence. Other plans for the street include drinking water dispensers and centralized chemical-free zero-enzyme dishwashers to be installed along the street.

These would come up within 15 days, he said. Guards would be appointed and CCTVs were also being considered for every outlet.Apart from tarring and improving the stretch, live bands will be brought in on weekends or once a fortnight to entertain the public. One band is due to perform this Saturday.“I’ve never seen this stretch so clean and am assuming it was due to the MP’s visit. If this is maintained, it will be nice to come here often,” said Akhila S from Jayanagar.