Relive these endless ‘Sputnik moments’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yours Truly Theatre is performing their new production Sputnik Moments this weekend. Created in 2003, Yours Truly theatre is known for interactive and improvisational theatre. Sputnik Moments tackles topics like the journey of community, urbanisation, social conditions, relationships changing with technology, contradictions of life, loneliness, circle of a human life, depression etc.

“We all have moments in our life just like ‘Sputnik Moments’; moments that made us go wow, moments of realisation, moments of immense emotions. The show gives a peek into the voyage of life, taking you into an imitation of life with colours, movements, music and powerful articulation of words. It is an exploration of the magic moments, the gifts and limits of both the disabled and the able bodied and how we all stand together to realise our personal journey in life,” says Nandini Rao, co-founder and artistic director of Yours Truly Theatre.

Rao scripted and directed her first play ‘Pair of Glasses’ for Peace Festival post the Godhra incident in 2002. From there, she scripted multiple plays and her initial work included ‘Music for Eyes’, ‘Maya- Friend Philosopher and Guide’, ‘Clt+Alt+Del’ and so on.

With over 500 plus interactive theatre performances, today, Yours Truly has trained more than 2,000 newcomers in basic theatre training and holds a team of around 100 members. Sputnik Moments will be featured at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on September 21 at 4pm and 7pm.