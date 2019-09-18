Home Cities Bengaluru

Rich legacy takes centre stage

Audiences in the city are familiar with dance performances staged by husband-wife teams, as also mother-daughter duos, or sisters dancing together.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mallika Sarabhai and her son, Revanta, at an earlier performance

By G Ulaganathan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Audiences in the city are familiar with dance performances staged by husband-wife teams, as also mother-daughter duos, or sisters dancing together. But it is not often that we get to see a well-known celebrity mother dancing with her son.On Friday, Bengalureans will have the opportunity to see Dr Mallika Sarabhai and her son, Revanta Sarabhai, go on stage and perform for Swartaal, Jagriti Theatre’s annual festival of classical music and dance. 

“Ma and I have been sharing the stage since I was quite young, and there is always tremendous joy in dancing with her, which many people say is clearly visible to the audience. It’s a privilege to be the third generation after two legendary and renowned dancers, and I am incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to dance with my grandmother, and continually with my mother,” says Revanta. 

He had performed for Jagriti last year, and this year too the group has invited the two to present a Bharatanatyam duet on the opening night of the three-day festival at the indoor auditorium in Whitefield. The other two days will see the Gundecha brothers performing Dhrupad, and a Kathakali show by the Kalamandalam group. 

Mallika and Revanta will present a mix of traditional and modern themes, starting with Kautwam, combining nritta and abhinaya components. They will string together four Kauthuvams, invoking Ganesha, Kartikeya, Devi, and Nataraja.This would be followed by Geeta Govindam, the Sanskrit love poem composed by the 12th century poet, Mahakavi Jayadeva, in Odisha. The ashtapadis capture the different moods of love between Krishna and Radha - some are almost hymns, listing Krishna’s achievements in his various incarnations.

Natiyinchu Ni Paadu will     be an interesting jugalbandi between Shiva and Parvati. What is to be watched with interest is how at one stage of the dance competition, Shiva raises his leg over her head. Though Parvati could have easily done so, she didn’t think it proper to do so, and thus unfairly lost the competition. Next, in the padam, Tavaro, Mallika will present a padam that speaks of love in the 21st century. “How can love be wrong?,” she asks, reflecting on the prejudice and intolerance that is all around us today.

The duo will wind up with the Hindi Thillana by Maharaja Swathi Thirunal, celebrating rhythm, melody and dance itself. Mallika, who has been a soloist, has produced over 3,000 hours of television work, focusing on issues on environment, women, communal harmony and violence. After her role as Draupadi in Peter Brook’s The Mahabharata, which she played for five years, in French and English, the dancer began using her work for social change. 

Revanta is a dancer, choreographer and actor, and forms the third generation of artistes from the Sarabhai family, after his grandmother Mrinalini and his mother. Having made his solo classical dance debut when he was eight, he has been performing professionally since 1999. Revanta has developed a repertoire, often going outside the boundaries of tradition, and tackling themes that are relevant to society. Incidentally, Bengaluru is his second home, as his wife hails from here.The show will be held at Jagriti Theatre Auditorium, Whitefield, at 6.30pm on Friday. (The writer is a city-based dance critic)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp