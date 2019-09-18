Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Space for civilised discourses is diminishing’   

We have come to follow ‘woolly-headed politics’, former diplomat Pavan K Varma said at the launch of his new book

Published: 18th September 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A nation that is transition admits plurality points of views,” believes Pavan K Varma, whose book Chanakya’s View: Understanding India in Transition, was released on Monday. He was addressing a gathering at Atta Galatta, Koramangala, which was organised by the Prabha Khaitan foundation.

But, Varma pointed out that the need of the hour is room for civilised debate which he felt is receding in our cities today. “That’s the quintessential essence of a democracy. But space for civilised discourses is diminishing in modern India,” he said, adding that as a nation we have come to follow “woolly-headed politics.” When incidents like lynching take place, he explained, “It devalues me as a Hindu and demeans me as a citizen. people need to raise their voices about this.” 

An admirer of Chanakaya, he has great respect for the strategist in terms of his clarity of views. “We have so much to learn from Chanakya, including diplomacy. He had great determination and achieved his goals,” said the former diplomat and writer, who was, till recently, a Rajya Sabha MP. He was earlier advisor to the Bihar chief minister and is the current national general secretary and spokesman of Janata Dal (United). 

In the book, the author of Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker, analyses the challenges India faces today. In the frank critique, he points to the behavioural change as the need of the hour: Indians need to respect institutions, shun intolerance, accommodate dissent, follow strategic diplomacy and increase their moral quotient. The book is a roadmap to making the country a foremost republic. “The book is meant to ignite and promote conversation and start a dialogue,” said Varma about his book which is called after his epynomous column in dailies. 

Varma firmly believes that India, a young nation with an ancient civilisation, will sustain owing to its great civilisational heritage and the strength of its people. He is convinced that these years of transition will ultimately lead to a maturation worthy of the world’s largest democracy. “Let those who oppose things, do so with knowledge. They just speak for a vast majority of India,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp