Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP administrative reports tabled after hue and cry

The reports have been put forward after a gap of six years; BJP members question the timing, as Mayoral elections are fast approaching

Published: 19th September 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

City Mayor Gangambike and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar at the council meeting on Wednesday in the city | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of six years, the administrative reports of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were finally tabled on Wednesday. But more than the controversy over the time chosen to table the reports, the time BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun chose to discuss the issue took the councillors by surprise. 

The BJP councilors sought legal clarity on the Karnataka Municipal Act and the clauses to ascertain whether there was any election code violation while tabling the six-year-old administrative reports. 
To answer the queries of the councilors and to ascertain the facts, the Mayor and Commissioner put on hold the council meeting for 15 minutes. The council meeting on Wednesday had already started an hour-and-a-half late and before chairing the council meeting, the Commissioner also held a meeting with the legal team to ascertain the facts. 

The council was divided on whether the administrative reports should be tabled by Deputy Mayor, when Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections have been announced and are 10 days away. The BJP councillors questioned as to why it wasn’t done last month. “What is the need to table the reports now? We need at least a week’s time to go through the reports and then hold discussions by when elections will happen. This act will only influence the voters,” a BJP councillor said.  Congress councilors, however, defended the act, saying as the reports were ready, they were tabled. They said it can be discussed when the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor take charge. 

Members of BBMP legal cell explained to the councillors that the Commissioner consulted them if the reports could be tabled. But they were not informed when it would be tabled. After holding a detailed discussion, the Commissioner said as per Karnataka Municipality Act, the administrative reports should be tabled annually. However, it has not been done since 2013. It has been discussed with the legal team and there seems to be an objection to tabling the reports now. 

The Mayor said the KMC Act states that during general election code of conduct, the reports cannot be tabled and no policy decisions can be taken. Election code of conduct has no binding on Mayor elections. So the reports can be tabled, she said.Warning of consequences, the BJP councilors said this act was like setting the floor for forthcoming Mayors and Deputy Mayors and later there should not be any debates when history repeats itself. 

Commissioner slammed
A few councillors expressed displeasure over the functioning of the BBMP Commissioner. While some said that they were disappointed with his attitude towards them, a few said that they felt like clerks waiting for his time, and carrying files from one chamber to the other. They used the opportunity to remind him that they were elected representatives. They said the councillors and administration should work in coordination for the betterment of Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp