BBMP administrative reports tabled after hue and cry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of six years, the administrative reports of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were finally tabled on Wednesday. But more than the controversy over the time chosen to table the reports, the time BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun chose to discuss the issue took the councillors by surprise.

The BJP councilors sought legal clarity on the Karnataka Municipal Act and the clauses to ascertain whether there was any election code violation while tabling the six-year-old administrative reports.

To answer the queries of the councilors and to ascertain the facts, the Mayor and Commissioner put on hold the council meeting for 15 minutes. The council meeting on Wednesday had already started an hour-and-a-half late and before chairing the council meeting, the Commissioner also held a meeting with the legal team to ascertain the facts.

The council was divided on whether the administrative reports should be tabled by Deputy Mayor, when Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections have been announced and are 10 days away. The BJP councillors questioned as to why it wasn’t done last month. “What is the need to table the reports now? We need at least a week’s time to go through the reports and then hold discussions by when elections will happen. This act will only influence the voters,” a BJP councillor said. Congress councilors, however, defended the act, saying as the reports were ready, they were tabled. They said it can be discussed when the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor take charge.

Members of BBMP legal cell explained to the councillors that the Commissioner consulted them if the reports could be tabled. But they were not informed when it would be tabled. After holding a detailed discussion, the Commissioner said as per Karnataka Municipality Act, the administrative reports should be tabled annually. However, it has not been done since 2013. It has been discussed with the legal team and there seems to be an objection to tabling the reports now.

The Mayor said the KMC Act states that during general election code of conduct, the reports cannot be tabled and no policy decisions can be taken. Election code of conduct has no binding on Mayor elections. So the reports can be tabled, she said.Warning of consequences, the BJP councilors said this act was like setting the floor for forthcoming Mayors and Deputy Mayors and later there should not be any debates when history repeats itself.

Commissioner slammed

A few councillors expressed displeasure over the functioning of the BBMP Commissioner. While some said that they were disappointed with his attitude towards them, a few said that they felt like clerks waiting for his time, and carrying files from one chamber to the other. They used the opportunity to remind him that they were elected representatives. They said the councillors and administration should work in coordination for the betterment of Bengaluru.