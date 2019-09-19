Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP chief now proposes zone-wise budget  

 BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Wednesday said that budgets will be allocated zone-wise in the coming days.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Wednesday said that budgets will be allocated zone-wise in the coming days. This comes after the government ordered decentralisation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to the zonal-level on Monday. This announcement was welcomed by councillors, who said that the problems and the funds required by each zone were unique to each zone.

Addressing the council, just 10 days ahead of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections on September 27, Kumar said following the decentralisation of BBMP, four special commissioners will take charge of the zones entrusted to them. There are eight zones in BBMP and each special commissioner will take charge of two zones, apart from holding their assigned duties of finance, solid waste management, administration and projects. 

Explaining budget allocation, a BBMP official said this will come into effect from 2019- 20 budget, as the upcoming one was already being prepared. The official said, “The commissioner suggested that after the special commissioners take charge, they get to know the type of files which come to them. Understand the problems and demands of each ward and then draw a rough plan. But in future there will be zonal budgets for sure.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp