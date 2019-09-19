BBMP chief now proposes zone-wise budget  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Wednesday said that budgets will be allocated zone-wise in the coming days. This comes after the government ordered decentralisation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to the zonal-level on Monday. This announcement was welcomed by councillors, who said that the problems and the funds required by each zone were unique to each zone.

Addressing the council, just 10 days ahead of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections on September 27, Kumar said following the decentralisation of BBMP, four special commissioners will take charge of the zones entrusted to them. There are eight zones in BBMP and each special commissioner will take charge of two zones, apart from holding their assigned duties of finance, solid waste management, administration and projects.

Explaining budget allocation, a BBMP official said this will come into effect from 2019- 20 budget, as the upcoming one was already being prepared. The official said, “The commissioner suggested that after the special commissioners take charge, they get to know the type of files which come to them. Understand the problems and demands of each ward and then draw a rough plan. But in future there will be zonal budgets for sure.”