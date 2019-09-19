Bengaluru music festival to see long line-up of musicians

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Kidney Foundation (BKF) is conducting the 16th ‘Dhwani’ – Pt.Mallikarjun Mansur Hindustani Music Festival in memory of the singer Late Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur. This year the festival will begin with a solo harmonium recital by Dr Ravindra Katoti. He will be accompanied by Pandit Udayraj Karpur on the tabla.

The two-day festival will witness the performances of Vijaykumar Patil, Vidwan Mysore M Manjunath, Pandit Pravin Godkhindi, Pandit Ganapathi Bhat Hasanagi and will come to a close with a sitar recital by Pandit Nayan Ghosh. Patil will present a vocal recital accompanied by Keshav Joshi on the tabla and Satish Kolli on the harmonium. Lovers of jugalbandis will be treated with a fusion of Hindustani and Carnatic classical music performed by pandit Godkhindi on the flute and vidwan Manjunath.

Every year the BKF confers the Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur Memorial Award on an eminent performer and teacher of Hindustani classical music. This year PanditVinayak Torvi is going to be conferred the award for his invaluable services to Hindustani classical music. The award function will be held from 6.45pm to 7.15pm on September 21. This year the festival will be held on the September 21 and 22 at JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar, 7th block.