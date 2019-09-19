Cabinet gives nod to pay hike of cops, fire, prison staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has approved the pay hike of the personnel of Prison and Fire and Emergency Services Department, as per the recommendation of the Raghavendra Auradkar Committee, which has also recommended better salaries for police personnel.

Approval was given in the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday evening. Earlier in the day, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated that the government will implement the Raghavendra Auradkar committee report soon, hiking the salaries of police personnel.

Speaking on the sidelines of Engineers’ Day held at the state police chief office on Wednesday, Bommai said there is some delay in implementing the new pay scale for police personnel due to technical reasons. “But there is no question of stepping back from the decision. It will happen in a few days once our officials get the numbers right.

All these days, revision of salaries of Prison and Fire and Emergency Services Department was not proposed, but we have decided to include them too,” he said. Meanwhile, DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju issued a circular on Wednesday evening, stating that the salary revision will be finalised by the government in two to three days and it is intended to draw the revised pay slips for September itself.