Home Cities Bengaluru

Duo passes lewd comments on man, assaults him, friend

A man was brutally attacked with iron rods by two men who were passing lewd comments on his physique, on Saturday. 

Published: 19th September 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A man was brutally attacked with iron rods by two men who were passing lewd comments on his physique, on Saturday. The injured has been identified as Kunal Joshi, 24, resident of Green Glen Layout. According to his complaint, he had gone to have tea in Green Glen Layout, when two men standing behind him started commenting on his physique.

On hearing the comments, Kunal questioned them, which led to a brawl. The duo assaulted him brutally with a rod and beat up his friend who had come to his rescue. Two of their friends also arrived and the four of them thrashed Kunal and his friend. The gang managed to escape when more people started gathering at the spot.

Kunal, who was profusely bleeding, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He later filed a complaint with Bellandur police against the four of them. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of assault with dangerous weapons and wrongful restraint. Efforts are on to nab the assaulters.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp