Duo passes lewd comments on man, assaults him, friend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man was brutally attacked with iron rods by two men who were passing lewd comments on his physique, on Saturday. The injured has been identified as Kunal Joshi, 24, resident of Green Glen Layout. According to his complaint, he had gone to have tea in Green Glen Layout, when two men standing behind him started commenting on his physique.

On hearing the comments, Kunal questioned them, which led to a brawl. The duo assaulted him brutally with a rod and beat up his friend who had come to his rescue. Two of their friends also arrived and the four of them thrashed Kunal and his friend. The gang managed to escape when more people started gathering at the spot.

Kunal, who was profusely bleeding, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He later filed a complaint with Bellandur police against the four of them. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of assault with dangerous weapons and wrongful restraint. Efforts are on to nab the assaulters.”