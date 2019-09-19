Fighting cancer together  

lPriyansha By

BENGALURU: Samara Mahindra’s personal endeavour led her to realise that taking care of a cancer patient is no mean feat. Finding a gap in the industry, she founded Carer in 2018 to provide integrative therapy and treatment to help patients heal, feel and live better during and after cancer treatment. The Carer protocol comprises three key elements: Nutrition, movement and meditation and mental well-being.

“It started when unfortunately my mother was diagnosed with cancer,” says the CEO and founder. “This resulted in me turning into a caregiver for six and half years. When we used lifestyle management, non-clinical therapies it actually did improve my mother’s outcome and fight with cancer. I wasn’t aware of the term integrative oncology since we were just trying to create an environment to provide her a holistic care. I realised that her quality of life wasn’t detrimental like other patients.

When I learned the term integrative oncology, I realised that it was what we were doing for our mother unofficially which actually had a very positive impact on her. It was understood that there’s a major gap in the way cancer was treated in India. And it led to an itch to fill that gap and offer therapies and services to patients to get complete and comprehensive relief from cancer. This programme totally implies patient-centric approach rather just treating cancer,” said Samara.

The programme is completely personalised and adaptable to the patients’ diagnosis, prognosis, background and lifestyle. It enables substantial healing and recovery while initiating permanent lifestyle changes. If on treatment, the programme helps in managing symptoms and dealing with the disease. When the patient is off treatment, the programme helps in recovery and rehabilitation by re-building the immune system, strengthening the body and mind, and helping the patient adapt to a new normal.

Therapy and treatment have been tested on multiple patient demographics and types of cancers, which has shown substantial improvements in treatment and patient outcomes. All therapies are scientifically proven to work along with treatment.The programme goes along with the treatment regimen and is recommended at the diagnosis stage. However, regardless of the stage at which the programme has begun, results show substantial improvement in the patient even those that are terminally ill.

“We would like to be with the patient during the entire treatment cycle. Specifically, at chemo for six to eight months usually we are with the patient during the treatment and sometimes post the treatment as well. Massive and substantial changes in the lifestyle of patients are included in these integrative therapies during their treatment and post treatment. We have not just personally witnessed it but there’s also a lot of data to support it.

We are able to manage the symptoms better, the side effects of treatment, improvement in the immune system, psychological impact and rehabilitation that cancer has on the patients. We deal with lifestyle changes. Therefore we need to look at how they are feeling physically and mentally and if all these parameters are met then we notice a huge improvement in recovery. And these remedies should be included in any improvement regime.” she said.This integrative therapy and treatment are based on globally recognised non-clinical therapies originally created and established by top cancer hospitals like Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre and MD Anderson.

Concentrated in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai Carer is available in all 1 and 2 tier cities in India. It also offers services in Middle East. The online segment of Carer is accessible to the patients around the world as they work across the globe. Carer tends to provide service through the mode of services at home as well. Carer partners with reputed oncologists and cancer hospitals (Manipal Hospitals, Aster CMI hospital) across India throughout the course of the therapy. Patients can also approach Carer directly to avail the services.

