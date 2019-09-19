Home Cities Bengaluru

Fire at UCO Bank building on MG Road causes panic

Panic prevailed for some time on the busy MG Road in the central business district after a fire broke out at Farah Towers Wednesday afternoon.

Published: 19th September 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue personnel outside Farah Towers on Wednesday| Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panic prevailed for some time on the busy MG Road in the central business district after a fire broke out at Farah Towers Wednesday afternoon. Due to the thick smoke, several people working in the building broke windowpanes and also tried jump out from the second and third floors. However, there were no casualties.

Fire and Emergency Services officials said their control room received an alert around 2.30 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A few were stuck inside the offices in the building while some others had rushed to terrace for safety. After about 30 minutes, the fire was doused.  

Fire department personnel peek from a window of the UCO Bank building at 
MG Road on Wednesday | Pandarinath B

Short circuit suspected to be reason for blaze

“Preliminary probe has established that fire started in the electrical board located next to the lift on the ground floor. It is suspected that short circuit is the reason for the mishap. However, we are investigating the exact cause of the fire,” an official said. The Farah Towers houses a few offices including UCO Bank’s MG Road branch. Usually, there are about 200 people in the building including employees and students of a private training institute.Around 3pm, the fire was raging and smoke sweeping through a closed door, said a student studying at Emertxe Information Technology. “We were all very scared and just wanted to get out of the building. There was smoke everywhere, so we broke the windows to let air in,” he said.

Moula Ali, the caretaker of the neighbouring building, said several students were attempting to jump from the second and third floors. “Me and my colleagues ran with about 20 fire extinguishers and attempted to douse the fire. We also got aluminium ladders to evacuate people and managed to rescue two,” he said. He added that he noticed only one fire extinguisher in the ground floor of Farah Towers.

The firemen evacuated about 30-40 people stuck in the upper floors of the building. Additional DGP of Fire and Emergency Services, Sunil Agarwal, said they were rescued through the staircase. “When the firefighters reached the panicked employees and students, they spent several minutes assuring them it was only a minor fire, after which they were evacuated.”“High-rise buildings have to meet certain basic requirements. This one was built in the ’80s. Despite strict rules and periodical audits, many don’t follow norms,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MG Road bengaluru Fire
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp