For a good ‘doze’ of health

Dr Vivek Anand Padegal By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleep hygiene comprises bedtime rituals and nightly habits that allows you to sleep better. A normal human being needs 7-9 hours of sleep to make our body work properly, obtaining healthy sleep is vital for our physical and mental health and everyday productivity depends on it.

Sleep is important for memory consolidation and also helps in weight regulations. Deprived sleep can also lead to obesity. Hygiene does not only mean sleeping on a clean bed or cleaning yourself before going to bed, rather it is a set of practices and rituals that affects your sleep. There are times when we are dog-tired but still don’t sleep and then we stare at our mobile phones and tablets and indulge in binge-watching and the next morning, you wake up with a headache as you have under-slept.

a few sleep hygiene rules that you must follow:

Follow a bedtime routine: Following a fixed routine for your sleep is the first step you can take to make your body and mind habituated to a fixed time and hours of sleep. Our body has a tendency to get accustomed to the sleep cycle that we create thus it becomes easier to fall asleep on time and wake up timely. Depriving yourself of sleep during weekdays and binge-sleeping on weekends can disrupt the quality of sleep.

Ensure that your bed is clean: While sleeping on time is compulsory, ensuring that your bed is clean is equally important to get a peaceful sleep. Also, do not change your sleeping place every day or else it will disturb your sleep, as having a dedicated place for sleep is psychologically important. Find a quiet place to sleep with no ambient light and sound which will help avoid disturbance during sleep.

Have a light dinner: Consuming fatty foods before sleep can affect the sleep pattern as you might feel bloated after consuming high calorie meals. These foods can cause acid reflux at night thereby disrupting the sleep. It is always advised to consume a light meal for dinner, and maintain a gap of at least two-three hours before hitting your bed. It allows the food to get digested and thus gives you a good sleep.

Avoid caffeine and nicotine before going to bed: Caffeine and nicotine is a big no-no before going to bed. If you are likely to consume caffeine 4 hours before going to bed, it can make it difficult to fall asleep until the time it wears off. Some foods like chocolate also contains caffeine, which should be avoided at night.

Exercise regularly: Being physically active throughout the day can help a person fall asleep more easily. Exercising induces energy and helps in reducing stress, depression and anxiety. Physical activity helps wear us out making sleep come more readily.

Maintain proper lighting: Circadian rhythm, the internal clock that helps regulate the period of sleep, is triggered by light and darkness. Getting enough light, especially in the morning and less night at night can regulate circadian rhythm in harmony with the external world. Light causes stimulation of brain and intervenes with the sleep. Avoid using LED and other light sources in bedroom while sleeping.

Avoid alcohol before bedtime: There is false belief that alcohol promotes sleep as it makes a person drowsy and sleep faster. However, once the body begins metabolising alcohol, there is a period of stimulation which can disrupt sleep.

Limit screen time before going to bed: Looking at phones and tablets or binge watching online series can create hindrance in your sleep. Dwelling in arguments and worrying about an issue can also keep you awake. Activities like meditating and stretching can help relax the body and mind before sleeping. Sleep is as important as diet and exercise and is one of the strongest pillars of optimal health. Better sleep can help improve the overall health. Seek help from a doctor if these methods fail.

– The author is director, pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road