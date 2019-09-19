Home Cities Bengaluru

Helpline numbers to fix Jayanagar footpaths

Apart from traffic congestion and bad roads, another perennial problem that haunts the citizens of Bengaluru is the lack of proper, walkable footpaths.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from traffic congestion and bad roads, another perennial problem that haunts the citizens of Bengaluru is the lack of proper, walkable footpaths. While many citizens have been complaining about poorly-maintained footpaths, Jayanagar residents may have some respite soon.MLA Sowmya Reddy of Jayanagar constituency is providing the residents with two helpline numbers. People can call these numbers about the pathetic state of footpaths in their locality.

They can also take pictures of the footpaths and send them through WhatsApp. The complaint will be immediately addressed.Two days ago, a resident of Jayanagar 4T Block shared pictures of a bad footpath and the complaint was addressed immediately. “I thought this is going to be like another Sahaaya app where we only raise complaints and nothing gets done.

But once we lodged the complain, the workers came in no time and fixed the footpaths,” the resident said.
Sowmya said her main aim is to provide walkable footpaths. “I have received many complaints about poor condition of footpaths. So I decided to start these helpline numbers. At times I go to the spot and speak to the engineers. Every week we get about 100 complaints about civic issues,” she said.

She further pointed out that the corporators in Jayanagar are not doing a good enough job. “Corporators don’t listen to citizens. Many residents come directly to me. I have been doing 95% of all the works here,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayanagar
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp