Helpline numbers to fix Jayanagar footpaths

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from traffic congestion and bad roads, another perennial problem that haunts the citizens of Bengaluru is the lack of proper, walkable footpaths. While many citizens have been complaining about poorly-maintained footpaths, Jayanagar residents may have some respite soon.MLA Sowmya Reddy of Jayanagar constituency is providing the residents with two helpline numbers. People can call these numbers about the pathetic state of footpaths in their locality.

They can also take pictures of the footpaths and send them through WhatsApp. The complaint will be immediately addressed.Two days ago, a resident of Jayanagar 4T Block shared pictures of a bad footpath and the complaint was addressed immediately. “I thought this is going to be like another Sahaaya app where we only raise complaints and nothing gets done.

But once we lodged the complain, the workers came in no time and fixed the footpaths,” the resident said.

Sowmya said her main aim is to provide walkable footpaths. “I have received many complaints about poor condition of footpaths. So I decided to start these helpline numbers. At times I go to the spot and speak to the engineers. Every week we get about 100 complaints about civic issues,” she said.

She further pointed out that the corporators in Jayanagar are not doing a good enough job. “Corporators don’t listen to citizens. Many residents come directly to me. I have been doing 95% of all the works here,” she said.