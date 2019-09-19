Liver transplant can save your life from chronic hepatitis B virus

Dr Basant Mahadevappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The liver is an easy-to-maintain organ that does not get the importance it deserves. It is susceptible to viruses, toxic substances, contaminants present in food and water and disease. But even when it is under siege, the liver is slow to complain as it is a tough, hardy part of our body. If one has chronic hepatitis B that leads to complications, s/he may need treatment to limit the liver damage. In severe cases of liver damage or liver failure, a liver transplant may be necessary.

Despite advances in treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, liver transplantation remains the only hope for many patients with end-stage liver disease due to HBV. Currently, there is no cure for a severely diseased liver and therefore it is critical to take care of this multi-functionary organ and gland.

If one gets HBV and the liver condition gets worse, there are chances of this turning into chronic condition known as liver cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) and liver cancer. Although the HBV is not fatal, in some cases, if not treated and diagnosed timely, it may cause serious issues. Treating hepatitis B at the right time becomes even more important to prevent from Hepatitis D since HDV infection occurs only simultaneously or as super-infection with HBV.

There is no complete cure for chronic liver diseases even after having the advanced technologies worldwide. Hence, it is important to opt for healthy lifestyle choices and prevent liver damage. Getting necessary vaccines against viruses that can cause liver disease also helps. – The author is senior consultant for liver transplant, SPARSH Hospitals, Bangalore