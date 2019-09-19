Home Cities Bengaluru

Liver transplant can save your life from chronic hepatitis B virus

 The liver is an easy-to-maintain organ that does not get the importance it deserves.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By  Dr Basant Mahadevappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The liver is an easy-to-maintain organ that does not get the importance it deserves. It is susceptible to viruses, toxic substances, contaminants present in food and water and disease. But even when it is under siege, the liver is slow to complain as it is a tough, hardy part of our body. If one has chronic hepatitis B that leads to complications, s/he may need treatment to limit the liver damage. In severe cases of liver damage or liver failure, a liver transplant may be necessary.  

Despite advances in treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, liver transplantation remains the only hope for many patients with end-stage liver disease due to HBV. Currently, there is no cure for a severely diseased liver and therefore it is critical to take care of this multi-functionary organ and gland. 

If one gets HBV and the liver condition gets worse, there are chances of this turning into chronic condition known as liver cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) and liver cancer. Although the HBV is not fatal, in some cases, if not treated and diagnosed timely, it may cause serious issues. Treating hepatitis B at the right time becomes even more important to prevent from Hepatitis D since HDV infection occurs only simultaneously or as super-infection with HBV.  

There is no complete cure for chronic liver diseases even after having the advanced technologies worldwide. Hence, it is important to opt for healthy lifestyle choices and prevent liver damage. Getting necessary vaccines against viruses that can cause liver disease also helps. – The author is senior consultant for liver transplant, SPARSH Hospitals, Bangalore

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp