Six years on, no action taken on Iblur lake encroachments

I will be requesting for a meeting this week for an update,” Krishna told TNIE. 

The lake covers 18 acres, with six acres encroached on Outer Ring Road | Meghana Sastry

By  Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been six years since Iblur lake in Bellandur was encroached, but no action has been taken by the Revenue Department despite several letters being sent from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). According to BBMP’s Chief Engineer (Lakes) Mohan Krishna, letters to two tahsildars regarding the encroachment have got no response. “The lake comes under two wards, and a joint survey was requested to mark out boundaries. Though there are some issues being created by private parties, they can be dealt with. I will be requesting for a meeting this week for an update,” Krishna told TNIE. 

As of now, phase-1 of the lake restoration work has been completed, but phase-2, which includes installation of a micro sewage treatment plant (STP) has been long pending due to the encroachments. “Around six months ago, lake restoration work was carried out by the BBMP, and the responsibility was then handed over to the Iblur Environ Trust for maintenance purposes.

Phase-2 is yet to take off, since officials aren’t doing much about the encroachments,” said Mukund Kumar of the Trust. Phase-2 includes an arboretum, bird observatory, a kalyani and fencing around the lake. The lake covers 18 acres, with six acres encroached by the Outer Ring Road. Another three parcels of land have been encroached by private parties. In addition, the road around the lake is yet to be tarred. 

“Road construction work has been pending for four months. It is in terrible condition. A pipeline for Cauvery water has to be laid, along with a pavement for pedestrians,” said KG Mohan, a member of Bellandur Jothege, a citizen group. According to BBMP officials, funds have been cleared for road construction work.

