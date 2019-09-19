Home Cities Bengaluru

The trap of perfectionism

Most creators are never fully satisfied with their work and they can go on a never-ending spree of correcting their product.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajeev Tamhankar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Most creators are never fully satisfied with their work and they can go on a never-ending spree of correcting their product. The only thing this does is keeps delaying the launch of the product. The truth is there will always be some nay-sayers who will dislike your product and keep suggesting features that can potentially help you achieve perfectionism. But truth be told, you will never achieve that. Because perfectionism doesn’t exist. Only its trap does.

I used to work with an animation studio five years back. The founders were pretty convinced that they would bring out the best animation and kept on doing iterations waiting for their best cartoon to get produced. Result? The cartoon never happened. When I wrote my first comic book – “Ved”, I wasn’t aware of lot of nuances of comic book storytelling. Surely I had been a big reader of comics, but I didn’t knew how many panels should a scene carry.

How short or long should a particular scene be. What things should we notice for good art. It was imperfect in many ways but it was the first step towards the learning curve. Lot of readers pointed various things and since then we incorporated those in our continued series.

Likewise, when you launch your idea, it will not be in perfect shape. I am not saying that you should launch a half-baked product. But do not wait for “the perfect moment” to happen. As long as it is decent, launch it and then try to learn and improve from customer feedback. This is also called MVP approach or the approach to build “Minimum Viable Product”.

A lot of nay-sayers to this theory suggest that once the customers see your not-so-great product they would never return to you. But my counter to that is when you are a startup, you are catering to a very small market during your launch. If you had enough funds to market it heavily you won’t be a startup anyway. So your initial customers would be just a few and that won’t damage your reputation.

If need be, you can also compensate your early customers by giving a thank you note and a small gift for their feedback.In conclusion, all of you who have got lots of startup ideas and have been waiting for ‘The Day’ to build your app, to build your website or whatever – go and do it now! Avoid the trap of idealistic perfectionism.If you have any queries, feel free to write to me on tamhankarrajeev@gmail.com

