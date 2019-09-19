Unemployed youths take to poaching

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even though it has been 15 years since the death of forest brigand Veerappan, he continues to be a hero for many first-time poachers. Sudhakar (name changed), a poacher-turned-informant, told TNIE that he got involved in wildlife crimes only to become famous like his idol.

“I thought of many ways to get rich and famous in a short time, but was unable to. So by poaching pangolin scales and turtles, I realised I could get what I wanted. Initially, I would get Rs 5,000 for passing on one bit of information, but soon I started wanting more. However, my luck ran out and I got caught,” he said.

The demand for pangolin scales isn’t just coming from countries such as China, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Bangkok, but the Indian market too. Those engaged in trafficking are aged between 17 and 45 years. There are people who are pursuing PUC or MBA, or are farmers, realtors, anganwadi workers and coffee estate owners and unemployed youths.

File photo of seized sambar meat

| Express

A forest official said, “Poachers are lured into the trade for quick money. What’s interesting is that some youth, who are new, are drawn to the illegal activity for the sake of selfies. They like taking pictures with tusks and other animal parts.” Sandalwood and ivory smuggling cases have come down over the years, but pangolin, turtle, tortoise, sand boa and spotted owl poaching cases have gone up. The poachers are taking the help of locals to find pangolin burrows and catch them.

According to the Forest Department and police, the number of pangolin poaching cases and seizures have increased in the last three years, and the departments are finding it hard to control the menace. Poachers and smugglers are on several groups across social media platforms where they network, making it difficult for the Forest Department to keep track.

Officials said the maximum cases are reported from Chikkamagalur and North Karnataka. In 19 months, 20 wildlife cases have been unearthed in Chikkamagalur alone. In last one week three seizures occurred in Bengaluru, Ananthapur, Ballari and Chitradurga. The departments haven’t yet compiled records of the total number of cases.

The demand for pangolin scales in making buttons for the apparel industry, and also for its medicinal properties, is leading to the demand. Explaining one case, officials said that poachers used special testers on pangolin scales to dupe customers into believing that the organs have high electromagnetic field and medicinal properties. “The tester is tampered in such a way that it turns the scales red, making customers believe it is the best piece,” said the official.

21 toes are bestsellers

While keeping turtles or tortoises at home is believed to bring good fortune, it’s the ones that have 21 toes that are considered the luckiest. Young poachers around coasts and rivers catch the reptiles, and pull out their toenails to sell, which go for a high price. Investigating officers have also learnt that poachers pluck out the 21st toe and sell them independently for ‘luck’. In some cases, poachers also take the toenail of another animal and sell them as a turtle’s nail.