Home Cities Bengaluru

Unemployed youths take to poaching

Many take to poaching to make a quick buck and some do it for the love of their idol, forest brigand Veerappan 

Published: 19th September 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of poachers arrested with pangolins; (above) a poacher holds a turtle | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even though it has been 15 years since the death of forest brigand Veerappan, he continues to be a hero for many first-time poachers. Sudhakar (name changed), a poacher-turned-informant, told TNIE that he got involved in wildlife crimes only to become famous like his idol.

“I thought of many ways to get rich and famous in a short time, but was unable to. So by poaching pangolin scales and turtles, I realised I could get what I wanted. Initially, I would get Rs 5,000 for passing on one bit of information, but soon I started wanting more. However, my luck ran out and I got caught,” he said. 

The demand for pangolin scales isn’t just coming from countries such as China, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Bangkok, but the Indian market too. Those engaged in trafficking are aged between 17 and 45 years. There are people who are pursuing PUC or MBA, or are farmers, realtors, anganwadi workers and coffee estate owners and unemployed youths.

File photo of seized sambar meat 
| Express

A forest official said, “Poachers are lured into the trade for quick money. What’s interesting is that some youth, who are new, are drawn to the illegal activity for the sake of selfies. They like taking pictures with tusks and other animal parts.” Sandalwood and ivory smuggling cases have come down over the years, but pangolin, turtle, tortoise, sand boa and spotted owl poaching cases have gone up. The poachers are taking the help of locals to find pangolin burrows and catch them. 

According to the Forest Department and police, the number of pangolin poaching cases and seizures have increased in the last three years, and the departments are finding it hard to control the menace. Poachers and smugglers are on several groups across social media platforms where they network, making it difficult for the Forest Department to keep track. 

Officials said the maximum cases are reported from Chikkamagalur and North Karnataka. In 19 months, 20 wildlife cases have been unearthed in Chikkamagalur alone. In last one week three seizures occurred in Bengaluru, Ananthapur, Ballari and Chitradurga. The departments haven’t yet compiled records of the total number of cases.  

The demand for pangolin scales in making buttons for the apparel industry, and also for its medicinal properties, is leading to the demand. Explaining one case, officials said that poachers used special testers on pangolin scales to dupe customers into believing that the organs have high electromagnetic field and medicinal properties. “The tester is tampered in such a way that it turns the scales red, making customers believe it is the best piece,” said the official. 

21 toes are bestsellers

While keeping turtles or tortoises at home is believed to bring good fortune, it’s the ones that have 21 toes that are considered the luckiest. Young poachers around coasts and rivers catch the reptiles, and pull out their toenails to sell, which go for a high price. Investigating officers have also learnt that poachers pluck out the 21st toe and sell them independently for ‘luck’. In some cases, poachers also take the toenail of another animal and sell them as a turtle’s nail. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
poaching
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp