Want to clear jams? Head to a traffic police station to volunteer

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to curb traffic bottlenecks, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Saturday decided to rope in more traffic wardens and expand the workforce from 390 to 2,500. Traffic police inspectors were instructed to meet resident welfare association groups and ask them to enrol themselves. Rao told TNIE, “The number of vehicles is increasing by the day.

The spirit of volunteering is high in the city, so this will be an opportunity for citizens and the police to work together in easing traffic congestion.”Application forms have been handed over to traffic police stations for those who want become wardens.

Those who have applied will be called in for an interview with the DCPs. Once selections happen, basic training will be provided. However, the wardens will have to pay for their own uniforms and will not be paid for their services. Manju Mehra, a traffic warden who has been volunteering in Whitefield for five years, said, “This is a good move. If there are more people to volunteer, handling traffic will be easier.”