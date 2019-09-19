Home Cities Bengaluru

Will protest if fines not brought down: Truck drivers

 The Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association on Wednesday met Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Lakshmidevinagar corporator Velunayakar.

Drivers say it’s difficult to pay hefty fine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association on Wednesday met Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Lakshmidevinagar corporator Velunayakar. The DyCM heard out the state’s concerns of the lorry drivers and owners. Around 1,000 lorry drivers and owners were present. 

The objective of the meet was to discuss the issue of traffic fines, which were recently increased. As drivers are unable to afford the fines, which go as high as Rs 10,000, the association requested that the old amount of Rs 500 be brought back. “It is difficult for drivers to pay hefty amounts. They are also harassed by police and have to pay bribes to get their vehicles released,” said B Channa Reddy, president of the association. 

“We are hoping that the old fines will be brought back. We do not know what changes will be made, but are hoping, and have been given reassurance, that some action will be taken in the next three-four days,” said R V Prakash, general secretary of the association.

According to Niraj Singh, an inter-state lorry driver, drivers carry only Rs 10,000- Rs 20,000 on them during long-distance travels. “It is not safe to carry large amounts, but we have to carry cash since we cannot find ATMs on highways. If the whole amount goes for traffic fines, we have nothing left,” he said.

The DyCM has assured that the fines will be reduced. The association’s president also said that they will wait for a response from the government till the end of this week. “We will conduct a protest if no action is taken,” Reddy said.

