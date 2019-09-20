15-year-old Bengaluru girl electrocuted while playing, succumbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old girl who suffered an electric shock three days ago succumbed to her injuries at Victoria Hospital on Wednesday. Her friend sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place in KR Puram. The deceased is Shek Arifa, daughter of Sheikh Jainullabudin and Ghouseunnisa. She was studying in Class 10 at a private school. The injured is Mohammed Mouzni (9).

Natives of Nellur in Andhra Pradesh, Arifa’s parents were staying in a rented house. Jainullabudin, a distributor of electronic products, had moved to Bengaluru 20 years ago. In his police complaint, Arifa’s father Jainullabudin said that on Saturday evening, Mouzsi and Arifa were playing on the terrace of the two-storeyed building they were living in. Mouzni was playing with a long stick when he accidentally came in contact with a high tension wire and collapsed.

Arifa rushed to help Mouzni but she was electrocuted. Residents heard them screaming and found the children with burn injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and Arifa was later shifted to Victoria Hospital due to severe injuries. She succumbed on Wednesday, police said. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem and the parents left for their native for the final rites.

Eye witnesses Ajmal, Ramesh and Jafar Ali alleged that the high tension wire was sagging due to heavy wind and rain and the residents had complained about this to BESCOM officials repeatedly. However, nobody bothered to fix it. They also said that Raja, the building owner, too had not done anything about the wire. Based on their statements a case of negligence has been filed against BESCOM officials and the house owner Raja, who is absconding, a police officer said.

Jainullabudin told TNIE, “No officials from BESCOM came to see my daughter after the incident. They did not even call me to check what had happened. Strict action should be taken against them. I will protest before the BESCOM office after I return to the city.”