Bengaluru conman, a high school dropout, married four women, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RMC Yard police have arrested a 45-year-old realtor who married four women to cheat them. The accused, who hails from Mysuru, approached many women on matrimonial sites and cheated several people on the pretext of offering sites and jobs across the city. The accused is NR Ganesh alias Vikram alias Karthik alias Harish Kumar and used different names on matrimonial sites.

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint by one of the victims, a software engineer, Ganesh was taken into custody. During the interrogation, Ganesh said that he had married four women, including two widows from Madikeri and Bengaluru. He first married a garment factory worker from Madikeri and stayed in Saraswathipuram in Mysuru.

Ganesh’s luck ran out after he married a software engineer in 2018 as she began suspecting his movements. She verified his documents and confronted him with the evidence. He divorced her two months ago to lure another woman. Ganesh told the police that he was a high school dropout. He said that he came in contact with people and cheated several elderly and gullible women with money promising to get them sites, houses and jobs.