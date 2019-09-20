Home Cities Bengaluru

Corporator Mujahid mediated between IMA’s Khan, netas: CBI 

According to CBI, Nijamuddin allegedly delivered bribes to various people, including then Assistant Commissioner L C Nagaraj and Deputy Commissioner BM Vijay Shankar.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Objecting to the bail petitions filed by the accused in the IMA scam, the CBI stated before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday that nominated BBMP corporator Syed Mujahid acted as a mediator between Mansoor Khan and many politicians in misappropriating funds. Mujahid was allegedly instrumental in selling his property and that of Zameer Ahmed Khan, former minister, at exorbitant rates to Mansoor.  He allegedly received kickbacks from IMA and also mediated for illegal payments to Zameer Ahmed from Mansoor, the CBI said.

The accused is highly influential and if released on bail, might tamper with the prosecution case, and further investigations are needed to unearth alleged diversion of funds for acquiring properties in his name and those of his family members, CBI said. Hearing the bail petitions, Justice K N Phaneendra reserved judgment. The other accused are IMA directors Afsar Pasha and A Nijamuddin, goldsmith Sanaulla, middleman Ravi Narale and Maulvis Mohammed Akbar Sharief and Mohammed Haneef Afsar. They moved court for bail, claiming that they are innocent.

As per Mansoor’s instructions, Nijamuddin contacted Legacy Builders and made arrangements to deliver Rs 1.50 crore for the registration of property by Vijay Shankar through Chand Pasha, an IMA employee.
He was instrumental in delivering Rs 2.5 crore to PD Kumar, Executive Engineer, BDA, Bengaluru, in May 2019, to obtain a favourable report and decision from then Principal Secretary (Revenue).  Afsar Pasha allegedly manipulated the books of accounts of IMA and misappropriated funds, it said. 

TAGS
BBMP IMA scam Karnataka High Court
Comments





