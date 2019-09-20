Flood of calls bug senior city police officer

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police officer Ravi D Channannavar was known to be accessible to people on the phone when he was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru West division. But now the official phone number seems to have become a nuisance for the incumbent DCP B Ramesh, as it is learnt that several people from across the state are calling him every day.

Ramesh and Ravi Channanavar are IPS officers of the 2009 batch. The latter was posted in Bengaluru West division for more than a year before he was transferred and replaced by his batchmate and friend.

Sources said that since the day Ramesh took charge as DCP (West), he is being bombarded with phone calls from people asking for Channannavar and seeking redressal of various issues not related to the police department. He managed the phone calls for the first few days and after that he got ‘fed up’ and stopped answering calls from unknown numbers, they said.

This is said to be the result of Channannavar ‘announcing’ the official mobile phone number during his speeches at various public functions. The government has provided phone numbers to police officers to facilitate the public to contact them in case of emergencies. However, in this case, phone calls from unknown numbers at odd hours is said to have become a problem for the present DCP as he could not attend all the calls nor ignore them as some may, in fact, be emergency calls.

Ramesh has also posted the mobile number of Ravi Channannavar on Twitter so that people who wanted to contact him could do so directly. It is also learnt that Ramesh has also made an oral request to his senior officers about changing the official mobile phone number of DCP (West). However, when contacted, Ramesh denied that he had sought a new phone number and declined to comment further.