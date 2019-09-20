Gang attacks man, ransacks his car 

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man working in a private firm was attacked by a gang of four in BTM Layout on Tuesday. The police have begun a probe to find out if it was an incident of road rage or a planned robbery. The injured is Sukesh C N, a resident of Kempamma Layout in Hulimavu. He is working as an operations lead in a private firm in Electronics City.

According to his complaint, he was driving his car near the RTO office in BDA Layout of BTM 4th stage, when two people riding a scooter intercepted his car and told him that he had hit their scooter. They started ransacking his car and when he tried to stop them, two others joined the duo and attacked him. While he was bleeding, another man attacked him.

The two people, who had intercepted Sukesh, pelted him with stones. They fled when people came to the spot. When no one helped Sukesh, he stopped an autorickshaw, and asked the driver to take him to hospital. Doctors said he is out of danger now.