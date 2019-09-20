‘Head injuries should not be ignored’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to a study, Bengaluru city sees an average of 100 head injury cases a day owing to bad roads. But what is more worrying is the fact that every head injury impacts the brain, according to doctors. Private hospitals in city receive an average of 30 head injury cases a month. The number will hit the 100-mark if data from NIMHANS is also taken into account.

Dr N K Venkataramana, founder chairman and chief neurologist, Brains Hospital, told TNIE that he alone attends to not less than 3-4 head injury cases a day. He said no head injury should be taken lightly. He said that while some head injuries show immediate symptoms, some affect the brain in the long run.

Patients suffer from periodic headaches, memory loss, disorientation, lack of concentration, epilepsy and even convulsion. He said that pillion riders suffer the maximum. “When the front bike tyre gets stuck in a pothole or the bike jumps over a speed breaker, the pillion rider falls and suffers grievous injuries. Instead of debating on increasing fines, one should focus on wearing helmets and the government should focus on improving roads,” he said.