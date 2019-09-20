Miscreants posing as cops rob businessman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two youths, posing as policemen, falsely accused a businessman of possesing ganja and robbed him at knifepoint recently. Naatharam Seervi (38), a businessman and a resident of Rose Garden in Neelasandra, lost Rs 25,000 to the duo on Tuesday. According to his complaint, he was on his way to SP Road on his scooter around 2.45 pm and was approaching Old Pallavi Theatre near Corporation circle, when two people on a scooter came towards him, against a one-way road, on Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road. They blocked his way and forced Seervi to stop his scooter.

The duo, posing as policemen, said that they had received information that he was carrying ganja. So they asked him. When he told them he isn’t carrying drugs, the duo asked him to turn out his pockets. As he refused and asked them to let him go, one of the miscreants pulled out a knife from and threatened to take out whatever he had in his pocket.

The pillion rider got down from the vehicle, took Rs 25,000 Seervi had. The duo then fled. According to Seervi, there were a few commuters who witnessed the incident, but they were scared to help him.

An investigating officer from Sampangiramnagar police station said, “According to him, the miscreants were around 19-24 years and were speaking in Urdu. He didn’t notice the registration number of their scooter.”

Two men steal iPhone, wallet of accident victim

Bengaluru: Two men decamped with a mobile phone and other belongings of a 32-year-old biker who lost consciousness after meeting with an accident on Hebbal flyover on Wednesday evening. The accused approached him on the pretext of helping him and took away his iPhone and wallet. Hebbal traffic police, who received an alert, rushed to the spot and towed away the vehicle.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred at 4.30pm and the biker, who is said to be a private company employee, was coming to Hebbal from Yelahanka. Since he was overspeeding on the flyover, he lost control and fell down after crashing into the parapet wall. After a while, passersby called police and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. “Since we have not taken any statement from the injured, there is no formal complaint. There is no CCTC camera in the area. So, once he files a case, we will investigate the case,” said a police officer.