Passengers banned from playing songs on mobile loudspeakers in BMTC buses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unusual move made by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), passengers on buses have been banned from playing songs on their mobile speakers.

BMTC's Managing Director C Shikha said the corporation should take steps to compulsorily restrict passengers traveling on the company's vehicles from playing songs on their mobile loudspeakers.

He also ordered that the Chief Technical Engineers and Operations Managers should take necessary action to display the information by sticking notices on the buses.

BMTC had issued a press note stating that passengers using public transport companies such as BMTC, KSRTC, and Indian Railways will have violated Rule 94 (1) (v) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Regulations Act, 1989, in the Supreme Court. “Passengers have now been requested that they don't play songs on the mobile loudspeaker songs and that the corporation has strictly prohibited its usage,” said a BMTC official.

"As of now, we are yet to decide what action will be taken against those violating the order. This has come due to the court order," the official added.