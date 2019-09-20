Home Cities Bengaluru

Powerlifter puts behind accident trauma, goes for gold in Canadian championship

Son of a farmer couple from Devalakunda in Kundapur, he said it’s been a long struggle to achieve what he has.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rural background, a horrible accident injuring his skull and backbone, and terrible financial crisis – yet nothing could stop city-based lad Vishwanath Ganiga from making India proud in the Commonwealth Benchpress Powerlifting Championship held recently in Canada. Vishwanath won one gold and two silver medals for the country.

Excited about the win, he said, “I lifted 802.5kg and won the gold medal, and lifted 327.5kg in the dead-lift, and broke the record of 315kg created by BG Stephen Manuel of England in 2011. “I am happy because I missed the Asian dead-lift in 2012 in junior category, so I just fulfilled my dream.”

Son of a farmer couple from Devalakunda in Kundapur, he said it’s been a long struggle to achieve what he has.

“I didn’t lose hope even after I met with a terrible accident in March 2018,” narrated Vishwanath. It was a freak incident near Baikampady, when he was en route to Kundapur.  “A crane was entering the highway when its hook got stuck in the bus. My backbone was injured and a portion of my skull was crushed. I underwent a major surgery.” 

It shattered his dream of breaking an international record. The accident happened in March, while the competition was in May. This only made him more determined, and with a punctual exercise regime and practice, besides willpower, Vishwanath was back to powerlifting. In July 2019, he broke his own state record.

He won 6 gold medals, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals at the international level and 17 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronzes at the National Level Championship. Unfortunately, the systems engineer had no money to travel to any of the international events. “The apathy towards sportspersons in India is sad,” he said. “I had no money to participate in international championships. In 2017, I took a loan of Rs 3 lakh to travel to South Africa. I won one gold and one silver, and the state government announced Rs 25 lakh for all winners of international championships, but I never got any money,” he said.

This year, he’s forced to crowdfund. “It was with the help of some media agencies, crowdfunding platforms, local gyms, some family members and my mentor, Satish Kumar Kudroli, that I managed to go. I needed nearly Rs 2 lakh for my stay and training fee, and Rs 3 lakh for travel and accommodation,” he said.

He said that no matter what, he would chase his dreams. “It will be good if the Karnataka government supports players the way other states do. They don’t even get cash awards,” he said. Karnataka players are rarely sent to the Olympics either.He thanked his trainer, Prashanth Sherigar, who is also from Kundapura. “He always told me, ‘Don’t try for medals, go for records. I will help you to set them up!’” Vishwanath added.   

MEDAL MAN

‘Jerai Strong Man of INDIA – 2017’
‘Best Lifter of Subrata Classic International’
‘Champion and Best Dead-lifter of Subrata Classic International Championship’  at Mumbai and junior level record holder in 83kg category.
6 gold medals, 4 silver and 3 bronzes at international level
17 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze medals in National Level Championship

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
powerlifting Vishwanath Ganiga commonwealth powerlifting championship Stephen Manuel
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp