Powerlifter puts behind accident trauma, goes for gold in Canadian championship

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rural background, a horrible accident injuring his skull and backbone, and terrible financial crisis – yet nothing could stop city-based lad Vishwanath Ganiga from making India proud in the Commonwealth Benchpress Powerlifting Championship held recently in Canada. Vishwanath won one gold and two silver medals for the country.

Excited about the win, he said, “I lifted 802.5kg and won the gold medal, and lifted 327.5kg in the dead-lift, and broke the record of 315kg created by BG Stephen Manuel of England in 2011. “I am happy because I missed the Asian dead-lift in 2012 in junior category, so I just fulfilled my dream.”

Son of a farmer couple from Devalakunda in Kundapur, he said it’s been a long struggle to achieve what he has.

“I didn’t lose hope even after I met with a terrible accident in March 2018,” narrated Vishwanath. It was a freak incident near Baikampady, when he was en route to Kundapur. “A crane was entering the highway when its hook got stuck in the bus. My backbone was injured and a portion of my skull was crushed. I underwent a major surgery.”

It shattered his dream of breaking an international record. The accident happened in March, while the competition was in May. This only made him more determined, and with a punctual exercise regime and practice, besides willpower, Vishwanath was back to powerlifting. In July 2019, he broke his own state record.

He won 6 gold medals, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals at the international level and 17 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronzes at the National Level Championship. Unfortunately, the systems engineer had no money to travel to any of the international events. “The apathy towards sportspersons in India is sad,” he said. “I had no money to participate in international championships. In 2017, I took a loan of Rs 3 lakh to travel to South Africa. I won one gold and one silver, and the state government announced Rs 25 lakh for all winners of international championships, but I never got any money,” he said.

This year, he’s forced to crowdfund. “It was with the help of some media agencies, crowdfunding platforms, local gyms, some family members and my mentor, Satish Kumar Kudroli, that I managed to go. I needed nearly Rs 2 lakh for my stay and training fee, and Rs 3 lakh for travel and accommodation,” he said.

He said that no matter what, he would chase his dreams. “It will be good if the Karnataka government supports players the way other states do. They don’t even get cash awards,” he said. Karnataka players are rarely sent to the Olympics either.He thanked his trainer, Prashanth Sherigar, who is also from Kundapura. “He always told me, ‘Don’t try for medals, go for records. I will help you to set them up!’” Vishwanath added.

MEDAL MAN

‘Jerai Strong Man of INDIA – 2017’

‘Best Lifter of Subrata Classic International’

‘Champion and Best Dead-lifter of Subrata Classic International Championship’ at Mumbai and junior level record holder in 83kg category.

6 gold medals, 4 silver and 3 bronzes at international level

17 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze medals in National Level Championship