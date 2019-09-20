Suburban rail activists submit petition 

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Thursday, members of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Users, a citizen group which has been pushing for the suburban railway in the city, visited Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan to submit their petition stating five demands. The MP also went on the Bengaluru City Whitefield train with railways officials to understand what the commuters wanted.

In the petition, the citizens requested for regular frequency of suburban trains with at least one local train every 15 minutes during peak hours. It also demanded the operation of corridors for local trains from Mandya-Bangarpet (via Majestic, Cantonment, Byappanahalli, KR Puram, Whitefield and via Majestic, Yeshwantpur, Hebbal, Byappanahalli, Whitefield), Airport Express (Cantonment to Kolar and Mandya to Kolar), Tumakuru-Hosur, Tumakuru-Bangarpet and Doddaballapur-Bangarpet.

The petition also demanded that a control room be setup and that local trains be prioritised instead of goods trains. With increase in local trains, multi-modal integration and access for the public through buses, and other last-mile connect options. The petition also requested to hold a public consultation to make Cantonment a multi-modal hub.

