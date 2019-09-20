Home Cities Bengaluru

Zero tolerance for illegal constructions: Karnataka High court

The court also directed the BBMP Commissioner to tell how many complaints were received during 2018 and 2019 in relation to illegal constructions and asked to initiate action.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:31 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that there should be zero tolerance for illegal constructions in cities as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the BBMP Commissioner to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken against illegal constructions in the city. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz directed the Commissioner to file the affidavit by October 18. The court was hearing a suo motu PIL registered by it after taking note of BBMP’s failure in taking action to demolish illegal structures.  

“We have noticed that in many cases, unless citizens approach the BBMP, no action was taken against illegal constructions. In one case, the BBMP informed that it has no funds to demolish an illegal structure,” the court said.  The Commissioner should state in the affidavit whether complaints were being received and action initiated, staff and infrastructure provided and if there was a fund shortage.

The court also directed the BBMP Commissioner to tell how many complaints were received during 2018 and 2019 in relation to illegal constructions and asked to initiate action. The Commissioner was also asked to specify whether there is any timeline to take action to vacate stay granted to proceedings initiated under KMC Act in relation to illegal structures.  Referring to the law laid down by the Supreme Court in relation to illegal structures, the court said that the illegal constructions cannot be tolerated. 

Karnataka HC gets four new judges  
The Government of India appointed four additional judges to the Karnataka High court on Thursday. According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the President appointed four advocates as additional judges. They are SR Krishna Kumar, A S Kinagi, S Govindaraj and S Shankar Magadum. In Karnataka High Court, there 31 posts of judges lying vacant. Only 31 judges function against the sanctioned strength of 62. With the appointment of four new judges, the vacancy will come down to 27.

State told to measure noise levels
The HC on Thursday directed the government to check the number of devices required to measure noise levels across the state and provide the same. A PIL was filed by Defence Colony Residents Association seeking directions to regulate pubs and restaurants in Indiranagar.Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi said the state had approved Rs 6.99crore for KSPCB to procure 233 devices.

