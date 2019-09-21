A platter full of kababs, koftas and other northern flavours

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a world where the food industry is coming up with experimental dishes every day, if there is anything that we will always hold dear, it is the joy of having something that reminds us of home. For North Indians living in the South, finding a place that serves authentic Naan, Stuffed Paneer, Malai Kababs, etc. can get difficult. But the newly-launched Copper Chimney in the busy neighbourhood of Koramangala sets the expectations just about right.

Copper Chimney, which began its journey in Bombay in 1972, now has 15 outlets in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, besides three in Kuwait and one in Dubai. The restaurant claims to have retained some of their oldest recipes in the menu, which gave us ample reasons to check it out.

It was a quiet evening, and the view from the outdoor seating area, with an open kitchen inside, made us comfortable. A cafe latte seemed like a fine drink to soak in the rainy weather of September. We ordered Achari Mushroom, Smoked White Pepper Chicken Chop, and Bhatti Murg Tikka as starters. Interesting fact: The menu also mentions the place of influence for the dishes that are labelled as ‘originals’. For example, mushroom is an influence from Haryana, while Chicken Chop represents flavours of Balochistan, and the Murg Tikka is from Punjab.

A few minutes later, we were served Kadak Roomali, an interesting variant of the famous soft, pliable and translucent roti. It was a crisp, handkerchief-thin roti, with a bowl-like depression formed by the inverted tawa on which it was cooked, topped with masala-infused chopped tomatoes and onions – a refreshing beginning to the meal indeed.

As for our appetisers, the mushroom came barbecued, flavoured with mustard and pickling spices, and tantalised our taste buds immediately. The chicken chops are smoky, tossed in nutmeg, white pepper, and chillies, making it succulent. The murg tikka is grilled and flavoured with ‘Bhatti’ masala.

For the main course, we ordered Butter Roomali Roti along with Benaras Malai Kofta, which is a little on the sweeter side. Out of the several curries featured on the menu, the two went really well together.You can also try out the Specials here, like the Slow-cooked Frontier Raan, Chelo Kebab, and biryanis, which are flavourful and reflect the rich cooking techniques of the north.To end the day on a sweet note, we relished the piping hot small Gulab Jamuns served on a pretty platter.Cost for two: `1,500 (approx)