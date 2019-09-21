Home Cities Bengaluru

Age is just a number for these grandmothers

Twenty glamorous grandmothers twirled in their sparkling dresses in a pageant held at Gold Coins Club, Electronics City, recently.  

Published: 21st September 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Aarti Chatlani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Twenty glamorous grandmothers twirled in their sparkling dresses in a pageant held at Gold Coins Club, Electronics City, recently.  Rohit Ashok, the co-organiser, came up with the idea because of the image his mother held in his life. “My mom was a major inspiration. I thought that there would be so many more like her who were not recognised for their talent.

I wanted to give these women a chance to walk on stage,” he said. “The highlight of the event was that the contestant’s entire family would have to help her compete in the event and make her feel like a celebrity,” said Shobhana Anand, host and the co-organiser, adding the event was made possible because of the wonderful team they had access to through Sai Entertainment Factory. 

Mrs India GM 2019 received over 200 applications from all over the country. Out of this, 20 contestants flew down to Bengaluru. Here, they were fitted for dresses, trained on pageant walking and styled. “They needed constant motivation, many were nervous, but we are proud that they did it anyway,” she said, adding that women of all sizes were welcomed at the event. “We believe that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes,” she said.  

The winner, 61-year-old Aarti Chatlani a businesswoman who has seven grandchildren, was amazed to have such a platform. “All our childhood dreams came true. They pampered us so much, every grandmother on stage looked like a grand star,” she said.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp