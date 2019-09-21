Age is just a number for these grandmothers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Twenty glamorous grandmothers twirled in their sparkling dresses in a pageant held at Gold Coins Club, Electronics City, recently. Rohit Ashok, the co-organiser, came up with the idea because of the image his mother held in his life. “My mom was a major inspiration. I thought that there would be so many more like her who were not recognised for their talent.

I wanted to give these women a chance to walk on stage,” he said. “The highlight of the event was that the contestant’s entire family would have to help her compete in the event and make her feel like a celebrity,” said Shobhana Anand, host and the co-organiser, adding the event was made possible because of the wonderful team they had access to through Sai Entertainment Factory.

Mrs India GM 2019 received over 200 applications from all over the country. Out of this, 20 contestants flew down to Bengaluru. Here, they were fitted for dresses, trained on pageant walking and styled. “They needed constant motivation, many were nervous, but we are proud that they did it anyway,” she said, adding that women of all sizes were welcomed at the event. “We believe that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes,” she said.

The winner, 61-year-old Aarti Chatlani a businesswoman who has seven grandchildren, was amazed to have such a platform. “All our childhood dreams came true. They pampered us so much, every grandmother on stage looked like a grand star,” she said.