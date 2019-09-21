Amp up with K-pop

Lesly Joseph By

BENGALURU: It’s time finally for fans of Korean pop in the city to rejoice. Popular K-pop band M.O.N.T (Members Of National Team) is going to enthral music lovers here with a live performance on Saturday. The band, which is on a 10-day India tour, is looking forward to the experience, the artistes told CE. “This is our second visit to India. Last year, we were invited to perform at the Nagaland Hornbill Festival. Although it was a solo K-pop concert, many people came and enjoyed it. We were told that we were the first K-pop singers to perform in Nagaland, so it was very memorable,” Roda (Shin jungmin), the rapper and composer of the group, said, talking about how excited they are to perform in Bengaluru for the first time.

In its performance in the city, the band will present songs from their yet-to-be-released second album. “We presented two Indian songs in Nagaland. Indian music and culture are inspiring. It has many things in common with K-pop, especially, the extravagant performances. Even though they are differently presented, they have a similar attraction point to viewers,” Roda explained.

The K-pop scene is also evolving with time, they say. “K-pop is being upgraded in many ways now. To many people, it may seem like a large group dance performance. But recently more and more K-pop artistes participate in the production of songs, dance and lyrics, making it a more unique genre,” Narachan (Jeong Hyun-wook), the leader and main dancer of the group, said. “These groups have found their own colours, and they show different kinds of performances filled with their own personalities and self-composed songs,” he added.

Starting their musical journey with the release of their single, titled Sorry, in 2017, M.O.N.T stands out from the K-pop crowd by having only three members. The team is also focused more on music than dance, and actively uses the social media to interact with their audience. It now has 68,900 followers on Instagram and 41,800 subscribers on YouTube.

“We started using social networking even before debut, and through that we were able to showcase our talent globally,” Bitsaeon (Kim Sangyeon), the main vocalist of the group said, adding that many youngsters, including teenagers, are getting attracted to K-pop. “K-pop is receiving love from people in the age group of 20-40 years. During our 11-country world tour, we found many people coming with their parents,” Bitsaeon added.

The three-boy band made its official debut in January 2019 with the release of their first mini album, titled Going Up, featuring the single, Will you be my girlfriend. They had their first solo K-pop concert in April 2018 in Israel, which was attended by over 1,000 fans. Since then, they have performed across the world, including countries like the United States, Colombia, Germany, Spain, France, Belgium, Norway and Finland.

The show will be held at MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield, on Sept 21 at 4 pm.