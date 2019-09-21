Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru to host charity run 

With an aim to promote well-being, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru will host the ‘Run to Give’ charity run in the city this Sunday.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rrun will start and finish at JW Lawns covering a radius of 5km

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :  With an aim to promote well-being, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru will host the ‘Run to Give’ charity run in the city this Sunday. This fund-raising initiative to support leprosy victims has been conducting since 2014.This year, there will be around 1,200 enthusiastic participants and the event will be flagged off by famous tennis player Rohan Bopanna, woman Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Reeth Abraham and veteran footballer Sunil Chetri.

Ranju Alex, market vice president, South India & Sri Lanka, Marriott International said, “This initiative is aimed at bringing all our associates and senior leadership team under one roof for a noble cause, which is to touch more lives and give back to the community. Since the time we started ‘Run to Give, we have been witnessing a great response year on year from the general public.”

The run will be flagged off and finished at JW Lawns covering a radius of 5km around the plush Cubbon Park.  The route aims to offer participants different perspectives of the local community they live and work in. The event will be followed by an elaborate open air breakfast with fun eggs live station, dosa live station, music and a buffet of healthy breakfast.

This event has a registration fee of ` 1,000. As part of the registration package, participants will receive T-shirt, bottled water and so on.Last year, ‘Run to Give’ took place in 109 locations across Asia Pacific, which involved nearly 36,700 runners participating.The run will start on September 22 at 6.15 am from JW Lawns, Vittal Mallya Road.  

