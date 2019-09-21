BIAL transforms lives of govt school students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Student enrolment in government schools in Devanahalli taluk has witnessed a three-fold increase from the previous academic year, thanks to the education initiatives of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport. Bengaluru Rural District has shot up to 3rd from 14th in the State SSLC ranking for the 2018-2019 academic year, said BIAL.

Five government schools in Devenahalli taluk have been completely rebuilt, and six more schools have been refurbished with additional facilities through BIAL’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme. A massive thrust has been laid on providing quality education. Gayathri Devi, Block Education Officer said these efforts have ensured that children studying in government schools get ‘Right to Quality Education’.

“A new trend is being witnessed with private school students moving to government schools. The hand-holding by BIAL in all aspects was a big support,” she said. The strength in Bettakote Govt Primary School has shot up to 192 this academic year, from just 60 students two years ago, Devi said. The play area, in particular was a big attraction for students.

Permission has been sought to teach students in English and approval from the Education department is being awaited for the same, she added. BIAL was planning to supply 100 teachers to the schools and 60 have already been provided in the first phase, the BEO said.

CEO Hari Marar said, BIAL consciously chose to invest in shaping students. “Education is a long-term investment and makes a permanent impact on lives. It shapes the thinking of the next generation.”

BIAL continues to provide nutritious breakfast to over 3,000 students, learning materials and stationery for 2,500 children.