Home Cities Bengaluru

Boy playing near construction site falls into sump, drowns  

 The body of a seven-year-old boy was found in a water sump in a construction site in Subramanyapura, on Thursday evening.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The body of a seven-year-old boy was found in a water sump in a construction site in Subramanyapura, on Thursday evening. The parents who were in search of the boy found the body and alerted the neighbours. The boy was said to be playing in that area, however the father of the deceased alleged that it was not an accidental death. He said some one pushed him and demanded that the police investigate and ascertain what exactly happened. 

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar, son of Siddappa and Shankaramma. The couple who hail from Yadagir in Kalaburagi have five children, including Bhaskar, who was the youngest one. They were living in Vittal Nagar and Bhaskar was studying in Class 2 in a government school.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place at around 5 pm when Bhaskar was playing with six other children. When the other children left for home, Bhaskar, on his way home, fell into a nearby sump. The parents of these children were out for work and four of these children were at a shed when they left. When Siddappa returned home from work, he found that Bhaskar was not around. Later, he found Bhaskar’s body in the sump. 

Subramanyanagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to KIMS hospital for postmortem. A case of negligence has been filed against the building owner and contractor, Murughan, and further investigations are on.

‘Father cries foul play’
Speaking to TNIE, Siddappa said, “Construction work for the two-storey building is under progress and the water sump was close to the flyover. I had gone to Anand Naidu, the owner of the building to give some material when the incident occurred. I suspect foul play behind the incident, that some one pushed him while he was playing. I demand that the police find out how he fell.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp