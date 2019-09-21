Boy playing near construction site falls into sump, drowns  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The body of a seven-year-old boy was found in a water sump in a construction site in Subramanyapura, on Thursday evening. The parents who were in search of the boy found the body and alerted the neighbours. The boy was said to be playing in that area, however the father of the deceased alleged that it was not an accidental death. He said some one pushed him and demanded that the police investigate and ascertain what exactly happened.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar, son of Siddappa and Shankaramma. The couple who hail from Yadagir in Kalaburagi have five children, including Bhaskar, who was the youngest one. They were living in Vittal Nagar and Bhaskar was studying in Class 2 in a government school.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place at around 5 pm when Bhaskar was playing with six other children. When the other children left for home, Bhaskar, on his way home, fell into a nearby sump. The parents of these children were out for work and four of these children were at a shed when they left. When Siddappa returned home from work, he found that Bhaskar was not around. Later, he found Bhaskar’s body in the sump.

Subramanyanagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to KIMS hospital for postmortem. A case of negligence has been filed against the building owner and contractor, Murughan, and further investigations are on.

‘Father cries foul play’

Speaking to TNIE, Siddappa said, “Construction work for the two-storey building is under progress and the water sump was close to the flyover. I had gone to Anand Naidu, the owner of the building to give some material when the incident occurred. I suspect foul play behind the incident, that some one pushed him while he was playing. I demand that the police find out how he fell.”