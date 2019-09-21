Home Cities Bengaluru

Bringing sports training on track

The country has produced promising talents and prominent personalities when it comes to sports.

(From left) Sunil Gavaskar, Jitu Virwani and Kamal Bali at the discussion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country has produced promising talents and prominent personalities when it comes to sports. However, a lot needs to be done to cultivate sporting talents at grassroots level, eminent sportspersons such as former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former badminton player and Olympian Aparna Popat said at a panel discussion held on Friday. 

The event, titled Making Sport in India, was also attended by sports writer Suresh Menon, Kamal Bali, the president of Volvo Group – India, and Jitu Virwani, chief managing director, Embassy Golf Links. Moderated by former sprinter and Olympian Ashwini Nachappa, the discussion brought to fore the fact that athletes across sporting fields either face lack of exposure, or infrastructure facilities that don’t make the cut.

“I believe this vision of creating talents can be achieved with the biggest plus being our population. There are three important requirements – making sport affordable, making it a part of school and institutional curricula, and most importantly, making sport a serious career option,” Gavaskar said.

A joint initiative of Embassy Group and Ashwini Nachappa Sports Foundation, the discussion further looked into the funding of sport through competitive leagues and private ventures along with a better understanding behind the science of performance. “It is through the passionate efforts of individuals and private organisations that one can focus on creating champions. I hope those keen on supporting sport will come forward to help our programme,” said Nachappa. 

Virwani recalled the establishment of Embassy Riding School in 1996 with an aim to bring out equestrian talent in the country. Adding to the subject of creating medal winners, Popat said, “We speak of sports through a one-dimensional angle, which is winning medals. But personally, for me, governance and funding is of prime importance.”

