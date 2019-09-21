Home Cities Bengaluru

Building a new world

the third and final installment of the  century series has the player delicately balancing workers and resources
 

Published: 21st September 2019

By Arjun Sukumaran
BENGALURU : When Century: Spice Road released in 2017, it received general acclaim. However, many people (myself included) were almost more intrigued by the nature of the Century series, which promised that you could combine any of the Century games in order to play a hybrid version featuring elements from its constituent games. Eastern Wonders, which came out last year, was a good game in its own right but, in my opinion, was even better when combined with Spice Road. Today, we’re taking a look at the third and final entry in the series, Century: A New World.

While Spice Road was a hand-management game and Eastern Wonders trafficked in pick-up-and-deliver, A New World is a worker-placement game. Each turn, you must either place a number of workers on one of the available locations (each with a minimum requirement of workers that must be met) or recall all your workers from the main board back to your supply so that you can send them out again. You also have the option of using a location that an opponent has gone to; but you not only have to place an extra worker, you also ‘bump’ their workers back to them, allowing them to perform more actions before needing to recall their forces. It’s a simple, straightforward system but it works really well.

As for what you’re sending these workers out to do, it’ll sound familiar if you’ve played a Century game before — you’re harvesting resources, converting them into other resources, and trying to collect specific combinations so that you can turn them in and fulfill a contract which is what scores you points. Unlike previous games, however, these contracts don’t just give you points — each one also provides an ongoing benefit that you’ll enjoy for the rest of the game.

Some contracts will give you additional workers, so you can get more done. Others will give you bonus resources when you visit a particular type of location, or maybe even give you a one-worker discount on the number you need to send there at all. The last type of contract allows you to explore additional locations on the main board, earning an immediate benefit but opening that space up for all players to utilise.

These contracts add an element of engine-building to A New World, and you might find yourself going about the game very differently from your opponents based on how you’ve built yourself up over the course of the game. Adding some more crunch to these decisions are the endgame scoring bonuses that you can pick up when fulfilling a contract, giving you bonus points for specific symbols on your contracts or the number of workers you have and so on. This lets you choose how you score your bonus points, which is another interesting decision in a game full of them.

With A New World, the Century trilogy is signing off on a high. This is easily the best game in the series, and it’s an excellent gateway worker-placement game that you could play with almost anybody. It’s accessible, and yet there’s enough depth to reward you for careful planning. The only downside is that it’s been so much fun playing A New World that I haven’t had time to explore the various combinations it offers, but that’s something to look forward to!

