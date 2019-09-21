Home Cities Bengaluru

CBI grills two CCB officers in phone-tap case

Investigating agency summons an ACP also; senior officers, politicos to be quizzed next

Published: 21st September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly interrogated two police inspectors, who are posted in the technical wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), in the illegal phone tapping case. The CBI has now summoned an Assistant Commissioner of Police for questioning, sources told The New Indian Express. 

The CBI questioned the police inspectors extensively regarding the pen drive in which they had allegedly downloaded the controversial audio clip of a purported conversation between incumbent Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and a power broker Faraz on the alleged instruction of a former police commissioner. 

“On August 2, acting on the alleged instruction of an officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police, the two inspectors had downloaded the audio clip from the CCB computers and handed it over to him. The two officers have reportedly told the investigating officer that they had no option but to follow their senior officer’s order. The CBI has recorded their statements and has now issued summons to the ACP to depose for questioning,” the source added. 

It is reliably learnt that after questioning the ACP, the premier investigating agency will question some senior police officers and politicians, who may be involved in the scandal. “The investigation will throw up a lot of muck on the illegal surveillance, which some officers and political leaders may have indulged in to keep a watch on their rival’s power peddling,” the officer added.

The CBI has collected a lot of documents and digital evidence on phone-tapping from the government and some mobile phone service providers, the officer added.The CBI registered an FIR in the illegal phone tapping case on August 31 after the state government, on the recommendation of the DG&IGP, had passed the order to transfer the case to the central investigating agency. 

